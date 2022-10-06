Nigeria meets South Africa! Get the Deets on How to Audition for the Big Brother Titans

Big Brother, Africa’s biggest reality television series, has announced calls for entries for a new special season which is scheduled to air in 2022.

Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi are merging for this season, appropriately titled “Big Brother Titans.” This implies that any Nigerians and South Africans above the age of 21 are welcome to apply.

Speaking about the fascinating twist of having a mash-up of BBNaija and BBMzansi, Chief Executive Officer, of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said, “the long history of rich culture and talent shared by both countries will be brought to life through the Titan housemates in one house. I can only imagine the explosion of drama and intrigue that will ensue. So, imagine ‘Afrobeats’ meeting ‘Amapiano’; imagine the food and everything else that will be showcased; we think this will be quite exciting. We are excited about the special big brother season, and we will reveal more details at the right time sometime next year.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Auditions for Big Brother Titans start today, Thursday, October 6 and end on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

All you need to do is record a two-minute video of yoruself stating why Big Brother should pick you to be a Big Brother Titan housemate, then upload that video to mnet.tv and fill out an online registration form.

You must be a Nigerian or South African citizen with a valid means of identification.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be Biggie’s next reality TV star, this message is for you. Click here to find out more.