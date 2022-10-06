Connect with us

Nigeria meets South Africa! Get the Deets on How to Audition for the Big Brother Titans

Yvonne Orji Is Out With A New Comedy Special "A Whole Me" On HBO | See The Trailer

Watch Episode 11 of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”

Marvel Releases New Trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Bella shares her fashion ambitions & relationship with Sheggz in this BBNaija interview with Ebuka

It's more music for Big Baby Bri - Watch Bryann's Interview with Ebuka

Phyna talks friendship with Amaka, winning & plans after BBNaija | Watch

Phyna Is The Winner Of The #BBNaija Level Up Season!

Week 10 in the #BBNaija Level Up House was Filled with Positivity | Here's a Recap

How the #BBNaija Level Up Housemates Turned Up for the Owambe Party

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Big Brother, Africa’s biggest reality television series, has announced calls for entries for a new special season which is scheduled to air in 2022.

Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi are merging for this season, appropriately titled “Big Brother Titans.” This implies that any Nigerians and South Africans above the age of 21 are welcome to apply.

Speaking about the fascinating twist of having a mash-up of BBNaija and BBMzansi, Chief Executive Officer, of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said, “the long history of rich culture and talent shared by both countries will be brought to life through the Titan housemates in one house. I can only imagine the explosion of drama and intrigue that will ensue. So, imagine ‘Afrobeats’ meeting ‘Amapiano’; imagine the food and everything else that will be showcased; we think this will be quite exciting. We are excited about the special big brother season, and we will reveal more details at the right time sometime next year.”

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Auditions for Big Brother Titans start today, Thursday, October 6 and end on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
  • All you need to do is record a two-minute video of yoruself stating why Big Brother should pick you to be a Big Brother Titan housemate, then upload that video to mnet.tv and fill out an online registration form.
  • You must be a Nigerian or South African citizen with a valid means of identification.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be Biggie’s next reality TV star, this message is for you. Click here to find out more.

Related Topics:

