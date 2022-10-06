Yvonne Orji Is Out With A New Comedy Special “A Whole Me” On HBO | See The Trailer

Yvonne Orji has a new comedy special on HBO titled “Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me,” which premiered on October 1.

“A Whole Me” builds on the success of her first HBO 2020 special, “Momma, I Made It!” which included video of her trip to Nigeria. “A Whole Me” takes off where she left off, delving deeper into the complexities of her Nigerian culture as she presents it to the world — including the talent in front of and behind the camera.

It focuses on her changing opinions on friendship, dating, adulting, and why men need better friends, all of which she addresses in therapy.

“Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me” is directed by Malakai. Yvonne is an executive producer along with Michelle Caputo, Shannon Hartman, and DC Wade. Kerry Coddett and Chinedu Unaka are both co-executive producers.