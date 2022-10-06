Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Yvonne Orji Is Out With A New Comedy Special "A Whole Me" On HBO | See The Trailer

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr serves up music video for "Bloody Samaritan (remix)" featuring Kelly Rowland

BN TV

Susan Pwajok & Lydia Balogun Talk Fake Life & Fake Friends on "Surviving Lagos Podcast" Episode 3

BN TV

A DJ & Chef! DJ Spinall Shows His Cooking Skills on Accelerate TV's “Off The Menu”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 11 of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”

BN TV Scoop

Whitemoney Talks About His BBNaija Experience, Career & Growth on #WithChude

BN TV Living

A Cherry Tomato Prawn Pasta Recipe by Ify's Kitchen

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr is Letting Us in on Her Backstage Must-Haves in this Episode of Grammys' "Herbal Tea & White Sofas"

BN TV Living

This Peppersoup Egusi Recipe by Sisi Yemmie is Definitely a Must-Try

BN TV

Harrysong & the Hosts of “The Frankly Speaking Podcast" Unapologetically Discuss Friendship in the Entertainment Industry

BN TV

Yvonne Orji Is Out With A New Comedy Special “A Whole Me” On HBO | See The Trailer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Yvonne Orji has a new comedy special on HBO titled “Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me,” which premiered on October 1.

“A Whole Me” builds on the success of her first HBO 2020 special, “Momma, I Made It!” which included video of her trip to Nigeria. “A Whole Me” takes off where she left off, delving deeper into the complexities of her Nigerian culture as she presents it to the world — including the talent in front of and behind the camera.

It focuses on her changing opinions on friendship, dating, adulting, and why men need better friends, all of which she addresses in therapy.

“Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me” is directed by Malakai. Yvonne is an executive producer along with Michelle Caputo, Shannon Hartman, and DC Wade. Kerry Coddett and Chinedu Unaka are both co-executive producers.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kaitlin Akwada: Ever Thought of Romanticising your Life? These Tips Will Help You

How the Private Sector can Help Students During ASUU Strike
BellaNaija - LG Elections: Party Agents arrested with incriminating Materials

BN Hot Topic: Should You Cut off People Because of their Political Choices?

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Price We Pay to Sustain Success

Don’t Have a Budget for Fun? Here Why you Should Create One Today
css.php