Michaela Coel Covers Vogue Magazine’s Latest Issue

Vogue Magazine‘s November edition is finally here and guess who the cover star is….. British screenwriter and actress, Michaela Coel.

In this issue titled ‘The Whirlwind of Life of Michaela Coel-Next Stop: Wakanda,’ the actress speaks with Vogue editor, Chioma Nnadi, on love, life, recognition, and her journey to Wakanda as she takes a tour to her ancestral home in Ghana, and she chose this beautiful country for her November cover for Vogue because:

According to Michaela:

It’s a place where she moves with a particular kind of ease. “I’d been to Africa before—Kenya and Uganda—but when I came here I was really seeing people who looked like me,” says Coel, who first came to the West African country to film Black Earth Rising, Hugo Blick’s searing 2018 drama series about the Rwandan genocide. A friend of mine was with me, and he remembers us getting off the plane and me walking around as if I knew where I was going.” On that trip, she traveled the length and breadth of the country, discovering places even her mother and father, who emigrated to London before she was born, didn’t know. “I remember looking at all the kids playing and it hit me, like, Wow, this could’ve been me and I think I would have really enjoyed that,” she says. “Yes, there are a lot of sad things; poverty, unemployment, struggle. There’s also a lot of peace, friendliness. There’s a lack of anxiety

For Michaela Coel, being a part of the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cast was a dream come true for the actress who auditioned while still a student at the Guildhall drama school in London. She said:

I think for a lot of people it was the first time we’d seen some sort of representation on a very mainstream platform about the magic of Africa, the magic of the people, our ancestors.

