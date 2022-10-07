Jumoke & Tunde’s Pre-wedding Photos are Giving Us all The Feels | #KukuInLove

Connect with us

Love makes the world go round! It is on this hill that we’ve chosen to build our tent and we bet that you’ll agree with us. Because who doesn’t love love? 😅 Jumoke and Tunde are certainly on our team as well as they sail smoothly on the “happy ever after” ship.

Tunde and Jumoke are filling our hearts with joy today, with their beautiful pre-wedding shoot and we can’t stop drooling. The two found love and decided the next step was forever. Of course, we’re super stoked for them. We totally love the chemistry and friendship evident in their pre-wedding photos.

Enjoy the beautiful #KukuInLove pre-wedding photos below.

 

Credits

Makeup @truebeauty.ng
Photography @ifedayo.x | @ifedayo.weddings
Planner @roc_events

