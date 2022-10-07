10 Years after her University Admission, this Pharmacist is Done with NYSC… Here’s Her Story

Ablebae Lauretta took to her Twitter to share an inspiring story of her experience of getting admission into the university in 2012, in between two strikes and changing her course of study. A decade later, the lifestyle content creator is standing tall.

Congratulations to Ablebae Lauretta on her Nysc passing out parade.

I came, I saw, I conquered.

Congratulations to me on my POP. Its been God!!!!

Got admission Since 2012!! One decade later, I’m passing out

2012- got admission

2013- strike

2015- transferred from fisheries to pharmacy and had to step down to 200L

Pharmacy was 6years.(i did 200l to 600l)

Two other strikes in between ( both pharmacy and asuu)

2021- internship for 1 yr

2022- nysc

It wasn’t easy, the tears,uncountable. Thank God on my behalf.

See the post here: