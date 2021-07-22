Connect with us

Michaela Coel is Joining the Cast of "Black Panther 2"

Get to Know More About Kayode Kasum & His Outstanding Work as a Nollywood Director on Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

Watch Episode 4 of Accelerate TV’s Comedy Series “Visa On Arrival" for a Good Laugh

All Hell Breaks Loose in Episode 10 of Red TV’s "Public Figure"

Watch the Teaser for Anthill Studios' Forthcoming Film “Progressive Tailors Club”

Sallah Must Watch! 12 Top TV Shows you should watch on SHOWMAX this Sallah break

A Round Up of All the Outfits Neo Wore During the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

C.J. "Fiery" Obasi's Movie "Mami Wata" makes Final Cut for 78th Venice Film Festival

Filmmaker Ifan Michael shares his Journey as He Covers The Merchants Times Magazine's Summer Issue

The Official "Eyimofe (This is My Desire)" North America Release Trailer is Here!

Ghanian-British actress, Michaela Coel, best known for her role in the HBO drama “I May Destroy You“, is joining the cast of the sequel to the 2018 Oscar-nominated blockbuster Marvel film “Black Panther” in an unspecified role, Variety exclusively reports.

Michaela has joined the Atlanta production, according to Variety, though Marvel Studios and Ryan Coogler haven’t announced what part she’ll play.

The film, dubbed “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“, is set to be released in July 2022, nearly two years after its original lead character, Chadwick Boseman, died of colon cancer. Coogler, Marvel, and Disney have stated that they would not replace Chadwick’s role as T’Challa.

Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett are all likely to return to the sequel.

