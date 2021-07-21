Connect with us

Khafi & Gedoni are Having a Baby!

Claire Idera Nnani chats with Nicole Chikwe about Motherhood in this Episode of "Mum’s Worst Day" Podcast

New EP: Aramide - Bitter Sweet

Nicole Chikwe Pens Special Message to Husband Naeto C to Celebrate Their 9th Anniversary

The Stars Were Out To Celebrate Mr Eazi's 30th Birthday

A Round Up of All the Outfits Neo Wore During the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

"This is what progress looks like" - Kechi Okwuchi on her remarkable 14-year journey following Plane Crash

Kate Henshaw's 50th Birthday Party was All Shades of Fun | See Highlights

Filmmaker Ifan Michael shares his Journey as He Covers The Merchants Times Magazine's Summer Issue

Praise Looked Super Dapper During the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

Khafi & Gedoni are Having a Baby!

Published

4 mins ago

 on

The Ekpatas have a bun in the oven!

Big Brother Naija stars, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata just announced that they are expecting their first child. No word yet on the due date or sex of the baby.

The actress and presenter debuted her growing baby bump in an Instagram photo flooded with congratulatory messages in the comment section. The expecting mom flashes a smile as she places her hand directly over her belly. She captioned the post;

According to some of you here, I have been pregnant for the past two years.😁 I’m glad to say your predictions have finally come true! I couldn’t be happier.😇#BabyKhadoni2021 👶🏽🥳

 

The expecting dad also took to his page to share his excitement with a photo and a caption which reads;

Slow Down Bump ahead.. 😊😊
I’m the happiest Man on this planet.
The way God is particular about me ehn… 🥺

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GEDONI EKPATA (@gedoni)

Congrats to the happy family!

