Khafi & Gedoni are Having a Baby!

The Ekpatas have a bun in the oven!

Big Brother Naija stars, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata just announced that they are expecting their first child. No word yet on the due date or sex of the baby.

The actress and presenter debuted her growing baby bump in an Instagram photo flooded with congratulatory messages in the comment section. The expecting mom flashes a smile as she places her hand directly over her belly. She captioned the post;

According to some of you here, I have been pregnant for the past two years.😁 I’m glad to say your predictions have finally come true! I couldn’t be happier.😇#BabyKhadoni2021 👶🏽🥳

The expecting dad also took to his page to share his excitement with a photo and a caption which reads;

Slow Down Bump ahead.. 😊😊

I’m the happiest Man on this planet.

The way God is particular about me ehn… 🥺

Congrats to the happy family!