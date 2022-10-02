Khafi & Gedoni Ekpata are Expecting Baby No. 2!



Congratulations to Khafi and Gedoni Ekpata, who are expecting their second baby.

Khafi shared the sweet news on her Instagram page today, Sunday, October 2. In the caption, she wrote, “It is no news we have been MIA online most of this year guys, we’re on a 9 month special assignment which requires all of our attention and focus!! We’re so glad to say – He did it again.”

The couple and reality stars are parents to 1-year-old Malakai.

Watch the reveal below: