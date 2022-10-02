Connect with us

Khafi & Gedoni Ekpata are Expecting Baby No. 2!

Week 10 in the #BBNaija Level Up House was Filled with Positivity | Here's a Recap

How the #BBNaija Level Up Housemates Turned Up for the Owambe Party

Watch this "10 Questions With..." Episode featuring Sheggz | #BNxBBNaija7

Trevor Noah Is Leaving “The Daily Show”

Watch this exclusive #BBNaija interview to find out all the plans Groovy has in store

#BNMeetTheStar: Theresa Edem discusses Her Stellar Acting Career, "My Village People" & Adding Author to Her Resume

The Yoruba Culture Was on Full Display at the Premiere of Kunle Afolayan’s “Anikulapo” | See Photos

#BNxBBNaija7: Hermes talks about His Hustle, Relationships & the New Things He’ll be Working On

#BBNaija's Chizzy wins brand-new 5-seater Innoson IVM Connect

Khafi & Gedoni Ekpata are Expecting Baby No. 2!

Congratulations to Khafi and Gedoni Ekpata, who are expecting their second baby.

Khafi shared the sweet news on her Instagram page today, Sunday, October 2. In the caption, she wrote, “It is no news we have been MIA online most of this year guys, we’re on a 9 month special assignment which requires all of our attention and focus!! We’re so glad to say – He did it again.”

The couple and reality stars are parents to 1-year-old Malakai.

Watch the reveal below:

