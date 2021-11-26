Khafi & Gedoni share their experiences as married single parents in new vlog

Connect with us

BN TV

Big Brother Naija 2019 couple, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata in a new vlog share what it’s like being a married single parent.

Due to the lengthy process of obtaining a permanent visa, Khafi, a UK citizen who wished to give birth in the UK, had to go through the pregnancy and birthing experience alone, without her husband Gedoni at her side. She says, “First-time mum truths!!!! My husband and I join forces to discuss how it was being separated for the birth of our son and effectively being a married single parent! It wasn’t easy, this is the TRUTH…”

Watch the vlog below:

