Scoop
Father’s Day: 15 Celebrity Dads Who Make Our Hearts Melt Every Day
Father’s Day is a chance for us to show our appreciation for the amazing dads in our lives.
For this year’s celebration, celebrity dads like Timi Dakolo, Chef Fregz, and Bovi relished the beautiful feeling of parenthood. Adesua Etomi Wellington showered Banky W some appreciation with a heartfelt note on her Instagram page.
Take a scroll through the gallery as we celebrate these 15 celebrity Dads who make our hearts melt every day.
Davido
View this post on Instagram
Wizkid
View this post on Instagram
Chef Fregz
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Bovi
View this post on Instagram
Timi Dakolo
View this post on Instagram
Gedoni Ekpata
View this post on Instagram
Banky W
View this post on Instagram
Akah Nnani
View this post on Instagram
Basketmouth
View this post on Instagram
Mike Edwards
View this post on Instagram
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
View this post on Instagram
Zlatan
View this post on Instagram
Teddy A
View this post on Instagram
Adekunle Gold
View this post on Instagram
RMD
View this post on Instagram
Top
June 19, 2022 at 9:11 pm
Amazing Fathers