Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Father's Day: 15 Celebrity Dads Who Make Our Hearts Melt Every Day

Comedy Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

We’re Absolutely Feeling Funnybone & His Sweetheart's Pre-wedding Shoot | #StanleysAngel

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Episode Two of Accelerate TV's “Just Friends" is Here

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Sweet Moments from Blossom Chukwujekwu & Winifred Akhuemokhan's White Wedding

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the First Teaser for Season Two of TNC Africa's Series "Little Black Book" 

Music Scoop Style

A Closer Look at Beyoncé's Jaw-Dropping Look & Upcoming "Renaissance" Album in British Vogue's July Issue

Beauty Movies & TV Music Scoop

Janet Jackson Graces the Cover of Essence's July/August 2022 Issue

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion: Tega addresses her marital status and her relationship with Boma in Episode 11

Scoop

This Pilot Found a Way to Stay Afloat After Losing Her Job Due to the COVID Pandemic

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Kehinde Bankole Joins the Cast of Disney's Animated Anthology “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire”

Scoop

Father’s Day: 15 Celebrity Dads Who Make Our Hearts Melt Every Day

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Father’s Day is a chance for us to show our appreciation for the amazing dads in our lives.

For this year’s celebration, celebrity dads like Timi Dakolo, Chef Fregz, and Bovi relished the beautiful feeling of parenthood. Adesua Etomi Wellington showered Banky W some appreciation with a heartfelt note on her Instagram page.

Take a scroll through the gallery as we celebrate these 15 celebrity Dads who make our hearts melt every day.

Davido

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

Wizkid

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG WIZ🦅 (@wizkidayo)

Chef Fregz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gbubemi Fregene (@chef_fregz)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gbubemi Fregene (@chef_fregz)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gbubemi Fregene (@chef_fregz)

Bovi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bovi (@officialbovi)

Timi Dakolo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo)

Gedoni Ekpata

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khafi Kareem Ekpata (@acupofkhafi)

Banky W

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banky Wellington (@bankywellington)

Akah Nnani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nnani Akah (@akahnnani)

Basketmouth

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Basketmouth (@basketmouth)

Mike Edwards

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Edwards (@aireyys)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Zlatan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WORLD🌎PRESIDENT (@zlatan_ibile)

Teddy A

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALPHA (@iamteddya)

Adekunle Gold

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tio Tequila (@adekunlegold)

RMD

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richard Mofe-Damijo RMD (@mofedamijo)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Top

    June 19, 2022 at 9:11 pm

    Amazing Fathers

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php