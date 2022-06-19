Father’s Day: 15 Celebrity Dads Who Make Our Hearts Melt Every Day

Father’s Day is a chance for us to show our appreciation for the amazing dads in our lives.

For this year’s celebration, celebrity dads like Timi Dakolo, Chef Fregz, and Bovi relished the beautiful feeling of parenthood. Adesua Etomi Wellington showered Banky W some appreciation with a heartfelt note on her Instagram page.

Take a scroll through the gallery as we celebrate these 15 celebrity Dads who make our hearts melt every day.

Davido

Wizkid

Chef Fregz

Bovi

Timi Dakolo

Gedoni Ekpata

Banky W

Akah Nnani

Basketmouth

Mike Edwards

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Zlatan

Teddy A

Adekunle Gold

RMD