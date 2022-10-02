Week 10 in the #BBNaija Level Up House was Filled with Positivity | Here’s a Recap

The last week in the Level Up house started with the eviction of Groovy, Hermes, and Sheggz from the Level Up house. The Riders shined in games, tasks, and eventually bowed out of the show.

A week of unique Evictions

The week started with the eviction of Groovy, Hermes, and Sheggz on the Sunday live eviction show. The eviction left Bella and Phyna in shock, sadness, and without their Level Up partners. Later on, in the week another set of evictions took place as riders Chizzy and Rachel were evicted after sharing a meal with Ebuka on Friday, September 30.

The eviction of Chizzy and Rachel shocked the finalists Adekunle, Bella, Bryann, Chichi, Daniella, and Phyna who pondered if what they had just witnessed was real and proposed different theories as to what had happened.

Tasks and Games

Week 10 seemed to be rider Chizzy’s week as he ended up winning in a lot of activities that took place during the week. He won the Head of House Challenge on Monday after weeks of failing on purpose (He was ordered by Biggie to do so). His co-rider Rachel also came close to winning the challenge but was compensated by Chizzy as a guest in the Head of House room. Chizzy went on to win the star prize of a brand new car in the Innoson task. The housemates and viewers definitely agreed that it was Chizzy’s week as he also got the second position in the Lipton task.

Finding Peace

This week, it seemed a lot of unnecessary hubris ceased from the Level Up house as the riders and finalists all sat down at different times to iron out their differences. When the week started, Phyna and Chichi had a conversation to clear up issues of discord that may be arising between them and also to clear up issues of Chichi’s supposed affection for Groovy.

Adekunle speaks about being cunning

Adekunle also sat with his fellow housemates during the week to clear up all allegations of being a cunning person. He refuted the claims saying a cunning person was one who uses dubious means to achieve their goals.

Bella and Chichi also had a moment in the garden where they spoke about the issues Bella had raised about Chichi while the housemates dined with Ebuka in Level 3.

The final week in the Level Up house was filled with positivity and we hope the same energy flows through all the housemates of the Level Up season outside the house.