How the #BBNaija Level Up Housemates Turned Up for the Owambe Party

10 Questions With… Hermes on His Fave Moments in the Level Up House | #BNxBBNaija7

Watch the Season Finale of TNC Africa's “Little Black Book” (Season 2)

Biggie Evicts Riders Chizzy and Rachel from the #BBNaija House in Surprise Twist

Ndani TV premieres Official Trailer for Forthcoming 7-Part Teen Drama “Schooled”

Trevor Noah Is Leaving “The Daily Show”

Watch this exclusive #BBNaija interview to find out all the plans Groovy has in store

#BNMeetTheStar: Theresa Edem discusses Her Stellar Acting Career, "My Village People" & Adding Author to Her Resume

The Yoruba Culture Was on Full Display at the Premiere of Kunle Afolayan’s “Anikulapo” | See Photos

#BNxBBNaija7: Hermes talks about His Hustle, Relationships & the New Things He’ll be Working On

Published

13 mins ago

 on

It’s that time of the BBNaija season when the ex-BBNaija housemates and the finalists make their way into the Biggie’s house for the final BBNaija Saturday night party.

Your fave ex-housemates all look radiant for the owambe-themed party. The event featured performances from Alternate Sound, TerrytheVoice, Bayanni, Waje, Omawumi, and DJ Pretty Play.

Check out the photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Groovy Bbnaija (@groovymono)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christy O (@officialchristy_o)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PHARM Saviour Akpan (@pharmsavi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HERMES BBNAIJA (@hermesiyele)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheggz Olusemo (@sheggzolusemo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chomzy bbnaija (@thechomzy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ilebaye Odiniya (@ilebayeee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Modella Bbnaija (@apet_modella)

