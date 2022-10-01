Movies & TV
How the #BBNaija Level Up Housemates Turned Up for the Owambe Party
It’s that time of the BBNaija season when the ex-BBNaija housemates and the finalists make their way into the Biggie’s house for the final BBNaija Saturday night party.
Your fave ex-housemates all look radiant for the owambe-themed party. The event featured performances from Alternate Sound, TerrytheVoice, Bayanni, Waje, Omawumi, and DJ Pretty Play.
Check out the photos below:
