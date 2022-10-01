How the #BBNaija Level Up Housemates Turned Up for the Owambe Party

It’s that time of the BBNaija season when the ex-BBNaija housemates and the finalists make their way into the Biggie’s house for the final BBNaija Saturday night party.

Your fave ex-housemates all look radiant for the owambe-themed party. The event featured performances from Alternate Sound, TerrytheVoice, Bayanni, Waje, Omawumi, and DJ Pretty Play.

Check out the photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Groovy Bbnaija (@groovymono)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christy O (@officialchristy_o)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doyinsola David Bbnaija (@officialdoyin_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHARM Saviour Akpan (@pharmsavi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HERMES BBNAIJA (@hermesiyele)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheggz Olusemo (@sheggzolusemo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chomzy bbnaija (@thechomzy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ilebaye Odiniya (@ilebayeee)