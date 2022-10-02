Phyna Is The Winner Of The #BBNaija Level Up Season!

Congratulations are in order for Phyna, the winner of the Big Brother Naija Level Up Season!

The BBNaija season 7 finale happened tonight and Phyna was crowned winner, while Bryann emerged first-runner up. With all the housemates from this season present at the live show, it was a thrilling night as everyone awaited the big news.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu entered the diary room for the first time in 16 years.

Ebuka is in the diary room for the first time in many years. This is the finale & he's looking forward to a great day. Tonight's coverage is brought to you by @lushhairnigeria#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BNBBNLush #BBNaijaxLushHair — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 2, 2022

The #BBNaija Grand Finale is starting with @Ebuka in the Diary Room… first time since 16 years ago for him. Welcome to the show, from BN and @lushhairnigeria #BNxBBNaija7 #BNBBNLUSH #BBNaijaxLushHair pic.twitter.com/GnAG3rbJVs — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 2, 2022

The latest groom in town, M.I Abaga serenaded the audience with a beautiful performance.

Ebuka then took us through some really sweet moments in the Big Brother Naija House:

All the noteworthy moments from the Big Brother Level Up house. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/qFhsbFdWQb — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 2, 2022

The Riders Chizzy and Rachel came up on stage to talk about their BBNaija experience.

For Chizzy, it was 50/50 between being a rider and being his authentic self. Same for Rachel.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 2, 2022

Biggie had some sweet words for our finalists tonight. In his words,

Adekunle – The barbeque man

Bella – Never too shy to say it as it is

Bryann – Big Baby Bri

Chichi – The Bad hmmm!

Daniella – The Poet

Phyna – The Hype Prietess

Awwwwn, Biggie's messages to the housemates are making us teary-eyed right now. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 2, 2022

"This goodbye will mark the beginning of your reign. Go out there and rule. Big Brother is always watching." Big Brother's final words to the housemates. Tonight's coverage is brought to you by @lushhairnigeria#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BNBBNLush #BBNaijaxLushHair — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 2, 2022

Daniella was the first housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house tonight.

Her post-eviction interview:

Daniella is super grateful for coming this far, and to everyone who's had her back. We can't wait to see her do exploits outside the Big Brother house. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 2, 2022

Chichi was the next housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija Level Up house.

Falz took the live show to another level with his energetic performance of “Bop Daddy“

Adekunle was the third Level Up housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija house.

His post-eviction interview:

What's next for Adekunle? "Make I comot for here first, then I go know wetin dey sup." We're rooting for you, Adekunle! #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 2, 2022

The housemates did not hold back this season. Their joys and tears; all bare. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/9dW7sKrEEQ — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 2, 2022

Bella left next and emerged as the 2nd Runner-Up for the BBNaija Level Up season.

Her post-eviction interview:

"I had the best time ever." Bella on her stay at the Big Brother Naija house. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 2, 2022

Big Brother Naija Level Up top 2 and level 2 housemates – Bryann and Phyna left the house and the lights went out.

Congratulations to Bryann. He is the first runner-up for the #BBNaija Level Up season.