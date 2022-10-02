Phyna Is The Winner Of The #BBNaija Level Up Season!

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for Phyna, the winner of the Big Brother Naija Level Up Season!

The BBNaija season 7 finale happened tonight and Phyna was crowned winner, while Bryann emerged first-runner up. With all the housemates from this season present at the live show, it was a thrilling night as everyone awaited the big news.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu entered the diary room for the first time in 16 years.

The latest groom in town, M.I Abaga serenaded the audience with a beautiful performance.

Ebuka then took us through some really sweet moments in the Big Brother Naija House:

The Riders Chizzy and Rachel came up on stage to talk about their BBNaija experience.

Biggie had some sweet words for our finalists tonight. In his words,

Adekunle – The barbeque man
Bella – Never too shy to say it as it is
Bryann – Big Baby Bri
Chichi – The Bad hmmm!
Daniella – The Poet
Phyna – The Hype Prietess

Daniella was the first housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house tonight.

Her post-eviction interview:

Chichi was the next housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija Level Up house.

Falz took the live show to another level with his energetic performance of “Bop Daddy

Adekunle was the third Level Up housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija house.

His post-eviction interview:

Bella left next and emerged as the 2nd Runner-Up for the BBNaija Level Up season.

Her post-eviction interview:

Big Brother Naija Level Up top 2 and level 2 housemates – Bryann and Phyna left the house and the lights went out.

Congratulations to Bryann. He is the first runner-up for the #BBNaija Level Up season.

