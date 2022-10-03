Connect with us

From Work Buddies to Lovers, Moyin And Jomi Are Doing This For Life!

If you are one of those who hurriedly leave work after closing hours, Moyin and Jomi’s love story might just convince you to reconsider. 😄

These soulmates crossed paths at work and a whirlwind romance ensued. As people always rooting for love, we are ecstatic! You’ll be too, once you read how Moyin tells the story – just keep scrolling. We’re totally gushing over their lovely pre-wedding photoshoot. One sweet detail about their affectionate photos is the charm and warmth that they radiate.

Enjoy their beautiful photos and love story as shared by Moyin below.

Their love story as shared by Moyin:

I remember the first day I met Jomi; he had a beanie on and I had to come in from work for a job interview; he was on the other side of the table and he made me feel very comfortable. Needless to say I got the job.

Working with him was a breeze; and we definitely learnt a lot from each other. We went from reviewing agreements to talking about any and everything; I suddenly enjoyed working late; the very reason I left my last job. Haha!

One day; on another late night of working together, he asked me on a date and I gave some flimsy excuse. Getting home, I changed my mind cause who was I kidding? Our first date was at Taj Bistro; our second was the very next day at Jabi Boat Club. I’m fairly certain that it was at that point that we both knew that we were in love. I met his parents in about 3 weeks and he meet mine soon after.

It was definitely a whirlwind romance for us and our love story is a literal depiction of the cliche- ‘When you know you know’. It was like a meeting of hearts.

 

Credits

Bride @folusho_
Groom @f.jomi
Planner @mimiluxe_events
Photography @mindmazephotography

