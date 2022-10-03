New Music: Tempo x Citizen Deep feat. Savana – For Love

Tempo is ready to rock the dancefloors and deep house music scene this summer with the release of his forthcoming single “For Love“. A collaborative track with South African music producer and DJ, Citizen Deep, with vocals from new songbird Savana.

The renowned Benin-born producer has been able to amass a cult-like following with his distinct fusion of EDM and House Music, first explored on his highly successful 2020 hit “SELF,” then on other songs like “Bolole,” “The Time,” and “The Wonder.”

“SELF” garnered the Beninoise producer some recognition and co-signs with the song itself being an inspiration to many, which will surely grow over time with Tempo’s career. Having worked and collaborated with the likes of Kubla Kahn, Nel Oliver, Prince Chapelle, Citizen Deep and still going, Tempo is back for love to showcase his love for deep house and EDM with an Amapiano infused, fast tempo, shaker heavy, deep house cut titled “For Love.”

Savana, the South African songbird, glides through the song with her smooth, chill vocals against the backdrop of the fast-tempo instrumental, crooning lyrics about unrequited love.

Listen and stream “For Love” here.