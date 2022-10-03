Connect with us

Music Scoop

New Music: Tempo x Citizen Deep feat. Savana - For Love

Music

New Music: King Perryy - Turkey Nla

Music

New Music: Tekno - Pay

BN TV Music

New Video: Zlatan - Jaboti

Music

New Music: Poco Lee & Hotkid - Otilo (Izz Gone)

Music

Show Dem Camp feature Tems, Victony & Oxlade in New Album "Palmwine Music 3" | Listen

Music

Victoria Orenze releases New Album "Truth In Sounds" | Listen on BN

Music

New Music: S High feat. Victony & Zinoleesky - Hypnotize

Features Music

4 Things We’re Certain of After Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego” Preview in London

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Bella Shmurda feat. Omah Lay - Philo

Music

New Music: Tempo x Citizen Deep feat. Savana – For Love

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tempo is ready to rock the dancefloors and deep house music scene this summer with the release of his forthcoming single “For Love“. A collaborative track with South African music producer and DJ, Citizen Deep, with vocals from new songbird Savana.

The renowned Benin-born producer has been able to amass a cult-like following with his distinct fusion of EDM and House Music, first explored on his highly successful 2020 hit “SELF,” then on other songs like “Bolole,” “The Time,” and “The Wonder.”

“SELF” garnered the Beninoise producer some recognition and co-signs with the song itself being an inspiration to many, which will surely grow over time with Tempo’s career. Having worked and collaborated with the likes of Kubla Kahn, Nel Oliver, Prince Chapelle, Citizen Deep and still going, Tempo is back for love to showcase his love for deep house and EDM with an Amapiano infused, fast tempo, shaker heavy, deep house cut titled “For Love.”

Savana, the South African songbird, glides through the song with her smooth, chill vocals against the backdrop of the fast-tempo instrumental, crooning lyrics about unrequited love.

Listen and stream “For Love” here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: Dusk After Dusk by Titilayo Olurin

Don’t Have a Budget for Fun? Here Why you Should Create One Today

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Why Writers Should Let Go of Rejection Goals

4 Things We’re Certain of After Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego” Preview in London

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: When Death Doesn’t Hold You
css.php