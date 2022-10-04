Tiwa Savage Gives us Even More Reasons to Love Her Style as She Covers SCHICK Magazine’s Fashion Issue

@schickmagazine

Nigerian multi-award-winning chart-topper and music sensation Tiwa Savage is stunning on the new cover of SCHICK Magazine‘s Fashion Issue.

For the cover story, the highly-decorated musician speaks on her iconic beauty collaboration with MAC Cosmetics, her style, why music has always been number one and much more.

On the cover, the songbird looks gorgeous in a blue ostrich feather piece paired with extra long hair, a soft glam look featuring bold lashes, highlighted cheekbones and glossy lips. Tiwa completed her ensemble with statement gold earrings and multi-layer necklaces.

For her second look, the style star opted for Emmy Kasbit’s FW22 spaghetti strap-off shoulder dress, which she paired with Christian Louboutin’s thigh-high snakeskin boots. This time Tiwa switched her glossy pout to a bold red lip.

For her third and final look, Tiwa pulled off a chic denim-on-denim ensemble by Balenciaga, adding some bling with statement jewellery from Shedean and dressing it all up with popping orange mules from Le Petits Joueurs.

The full story in the new issue will be available from October 7 here.

Credits:

Editor-In-Chief: @SimiEsiri

Creative Direction: @TitiAdesa

Photography: @SeyeIsikalu

Styling: @MsLaurieLondon

Makeup: @OTS_Beauty for @MACCosmetics @MACCosmeticsAfrica

Hair: @LeemaHairStylist @Bukolab_UK

Art Direction: @TazlimaStyle

Photography Asst: @Elinam.Yaa & @Yela_So

Styling Asst: @AbisolaAlaka & @TheRedSnakee

Wearing: @DylanJoelStudio & @Dandy.Clo

For: @MACCosmetics