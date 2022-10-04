Connect with us

Tiwa Savage Gives us Even More Reasons to Love Her Style as She Covers SCHICK Magazine’s Fashion Issue

This Is The Right Way To Apply Hyaluronic Acid, According to Oluchi Onuigbo

How to Use Hyaluronic Acid the Right Way, According to Oluchi Onuigbo

WATCH: 24 Quick & Easy Ways to Style Your Braids, Thanks Fola Hontas

Msaki Served Major Hair & Makeup Goals on The Latest Glamour SA Cover

We are Obsessed with Tems' Bold Makeup Look on the Cover of GQ HYPE!

Tiwa Savage shares her Skincare & Day-to-Night Makeup Routine | Watch

Thuso Mbedu is Serving Beauty Goals on BYRDIE's Fall Cover

Let Jackie Aina Show You How to Highlight & Conceal Narrow-Shaped Faces

Meet the 37 Contestants for the 2022 ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria’ Beauty Pageant

Published

30 mins ago

 on

@schickmagazine

Nigerian multi-award-winning chart-topper and music sensation Tiwa Savage is stunning on the new cover of SCHICK Magazine‘s Fashion Issue.

For the cover story, the highly-decorated musician speaks on her iconic beauty collaboration with MAC Cosmetics, her style, why music has always been number one and much more.

On the cover, the songbird looks gorgeous in a blue ostrich feather piece paired with extra long hair, a soft glam look featuring bold lashes, highlighted cheekbones and glossy lips. Tiwa completed her ensemble with statement gold earrings and multi-layer necklaces.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SCHICK (@schickmagazine)

For her second look, the style star opted for Emmy Kasbit’s FW22 spaghetti strap-off shoulder dress, which she paired with  Christian Louboutin’s thigh-high snakeskin boots. This time Tiwa switched her glossy pout to a bold red lip.

For her third and final look, Tiwa pulled off a chic denim-on-denim ensemble by Balenciaga, adding some bling with statement jewellery from Shedean and dressing it all up with popping orange mules from Le Petits Joueurs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SCHICK (@schickmagazine)

 The full story in the new issue will be available from October 7 here.

Credits:
Editor-In-Chief: @SimiEsiri
Creative Direction: @TitiAdesa
Photography: @SeyeIsikalu
Styling: @MsLaurieLondon
Makeup: @OTS_Beauty for @MACCosmetics @MACCosmeticsAfrica
Hair: @LeemaHairStylist @Bukolab_UK
Art Direction: @TazlimaStyle
Photography Asst: @Elinam.Yaa & @Yela_So
Styling Asst: @AbisolaAlaka & @TheRedSnakee
Wearing: @DylanJoelStudio & @Dandy.Clo
For: @MACCosmetics

