Chi Chi and Sam’s Fairytale Began With an Instagram DM!

Isn’t it amazing how a simple Instagram DM can lead to a lifetime of bliss? Chi Chi and Sam get to experience this magic and are living their perfect fairytale. 😍

They had a stunning white wedding ceremony in Texas, exchanging vows in the presence of family and friends. Chi Chi looked breathtaking, while Sam was equally dashing by her side. Their wedding was a sweet symphony of love, laughter, and pure joy—a celebration that showcased beauty of their journey. They make such a perfect pair and we are so excited for them as they take a ride to ‘Happy Ever After.”

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Chichi:

It goes down in the DMs. We were both were into fitness and followed each other on instagram (cliche, we know lol). He added me to his “close friends”, which got my attention. I decided to message him to hang out as friends because we had common interests. Sam agreed and it had felt like they had known each other for ages. After that first hangout, we hung out every day. After some time, we realized that maybe there was chemistry there.

Sam made it out of the friend zone! We decided that we should go ahead and try dating (getting to know each other romantically). Months later, we fell in love and grew in Christ together. I supported Sam at his lowest while growing his gym brand into what it is today, and Sam supported me during my lowest in nursing school into me now being a full BSN RN. Now we are both enjoying the fruits of our labor. Cheers to love!

Here’s to happy ever after!

Credits

Bride: @cheechmonstaa

Groom: @sam_dos_equis2x

Photography: @eli_capture

Videography: @washington.ave.photo

Music: @lowkeyadeee | @rocketinthemix

Content creator: @bstills

Catering: @saltnpepper_catering

Cocktail fruits: @fscreativecatering

Food director: @foodconciergeservices_21

MC: @obiora

Bridal escort: @serenitybyfarasi

Guest management service: @seamlessentriys

Planner: @tamazingevents

