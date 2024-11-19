From Friends to Lovers! Enjoy Cassandra and Yemi’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Some might have reservations about the friend zone, but after reading Cassandra and Yemi’s story, you’ll agree that it’s not so bad after all.

Sometimes, the friend zone can serve as a perfect foundation for a sweet love story. Cassandra and Yemi met in university, 10 years ago. Though they maintained a close friendship and felt a spark between them, things didn’t fully shift until three years ago, when they went on a magical date. At that moment, it was as if all the years had been leading to this—an undeniable connection that felt perfectly timed. Now, they’re ready to embark on forever and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Their proposal story is also one for the books and you can read it here in case you missed it. No doubt, these two are proof that true love finds its way at the perfect moment. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Cassandra:

We attended the same university and met for the first time in 2014. I was with a male friend at a photoshoot on a Saturday afternoon in my faculty and he tapped my arm and told me to look at the “Fresh”, Tall, good-looking model. I’ll never forget that I thought he was the most good-looking man I had ever seen. He was in his final year and I was in my first. In 2016, we went on our first date at my favourite ice cream place and I was so smitten lol, but I was about to get into my final year and I wasn’t ready for a committed relationship.

Fast forward to 2019/2020, we and a few other guys that went to uni together became much closer and started spending more time together and I was like one of the boys, but in all of these, it was clear that something was still there, even our friends teased about it. It just wasn’t the right timing and we were never in the same headspace. In December 2020, I moved to the island and was staying down the road from the boys so I saw them ever so often. Finally, in June 2021, he asked if he could take me on a date (I remember being super giddy about this and not being able to sleep for days) and we started this relationship properly then, and it has been amazing.

Credits

Bride-to-be @thecassandracollins|

Photography @4tentmedia | @visionsbytayo | @johnbaks_ | @creampicturesng

Planner @ame.experience

Makeup @house_of_rheevo

Outfit @cassandracollinsbrand | @timi.sanni

Shoot assistant @ritajulius_

