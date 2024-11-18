Connect with us

Music Sweet Spot

Johnny Drille Celebrates Amaris’ 1st Birthday with the Sweetest Family Photos

Music

"Morayo" is Almost Here! Wizkid Reveals Tracklist for His 16-Track Album

Music

GraceBoy MicL Releases New Single “Sawale”

BN TV Music

Sunmisola Agbebi's "Holy Spirit" Video: A Beautiful Reminder of God's Love | Watch

Movies & TV Music

Cynthia Erivo Discusses "Wicked" & Her Relationship with Ariana Grande in ELLE's Hollywood Issue

BN TV Music

Anendlessocean’s “Gratitude” Video is a Beautiful Tribute to God’s Faithfulness | Watch

BN TV Music

Peruzzi & Olamide Bring the Streets to Life in "Jah Love" Video

BN TV Music

Spyro Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes in Powerful "Stand By You" Music Video

Music

Experience Love in Ric Hassani's New Single "Love & Romance II" feat Ne-Yo & Joeboy

Music

Wizkid Calls Us to the Dance Floor with New Single "Kese (Dance)"

Music

Johnny Drille Celebrates Amaris’ 1st Birthday with the Sweetest Family Photos

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It was a truly beautiful moment yesterday at ‘Johnny’s Room Live’ when Johnny Drille introduced his daughter, Amaris, to the world for the very first time. The special occasion coincided with Amaris’ first birthday, making it even more unforgettable.

Joining him on stage was his wife, Rima Tahini Ighodaro, who brought out a birthday cake for their little one. Johnny then serenaded Amaris with a birthday song, drawing warm cheers and ‘awws’ from the audience.

This touching family moment is sure to remain a highlight for everyone present.

Just this evening, Johnny Drille and Rima shared stunning family photos to celebrate Amaris’ birthday. In the photos, Johnny and Rima are dressed in neutral tones, while the birthday girl is adorned in adorable pink and white  outfits, with a birthday cake and an inflatable balloon shaped in the number 1. Johnny also shared a sweet message alongside the photos:

One year ago, you made us parents, and our hearts have never been fuller. Watching you grow, smile, mean-mug, and light up our world has been the greatest gift we could ever wish for.

Happy 1st birthday to our sweet little girl Amaris. You’ve turned our world into such beauty. Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter, and adventures with you ❤️

See photos below and watch the moment Johnny Drille introduced his daughter to the world

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Ighodaro (@johnnydrille)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php