Johnny Drille Celebrates Amaris’ 1st Birthday with the Sweetest Family Photos

It was a truly beautiful moment yesterday at ‘Johnny’s Room Live’ when Johnny Drille introduced his daughter, Amaris, to the world for the very first time. The special occasion coincided with Amaris’ first birthday, making it even more unforgettable.

Joining him on stage was his wife, Rima Tahini Ighodaro, who brought out a birthday cake for their little one. Johnny then serenaded Amaris with a birthday song, drawing warm cheers and ‘awws’ from the audience.

This touching family moment is sure to remain a highlight for everyone present.

Just this evening, Johnny Drille and Rima shared stunning family photos to celebrate Amaris’ birthday. In the photos, Johnny and Rima are dressed in neutral tones, while the birthday girl is adorned in adorable pink and white outfits, with a birthday cake and an inflatable balloon shaped in the number 1. Johnny also shared a sweet message alongside the photos:

One year ago, you made us parents, and our hearts have never been fuller. Watching you grow, smile, mean-mug, and light up our world has been the greatest gift we could ever wish for. Happy 1st birthday to our sweet little girl Amaris. You’ve turned our world into such beauty. Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter, and adventures with you ❤️

See photos below and watch the moment Johnny Drille introduced his daughter to the world

