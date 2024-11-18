“Morayo” is Almost Here! Wizkid Reveals Tracklist for His 16-Track Album

Connect with us

4 hours ago

Wizkid is setting the stage for his much anticipated album, “Morayo,” and the official tracklist is giving us a taste of what could be one of his standout projects.

Set to drop this Friday, November 22, the 16-track album features a dynamic mix of solo tracks and collaborations with heavyweights like Asake, Brent Faiyaz, Jazmine Sullivan, Anaïse, and Taikola. From the teasers we’ve heard so far, “Morayo” is about to deliver vibes on vibes.

Here’s the full tracklist:

  • Troubled Mind
  • Karamo
  • Kese (Dance)
  • Bad Girl (ft. Asake)
  • Time
  • Piece of My Heart (ft. Brent Faiyaz)
  • Break Me Down
  • Bend
  • A Million Blessing
  • Après Minuit (ft. Taikola)
  • Bad For You (ft. Jazmine Sullivan)
  • Soji
  • Don’t Care
  • Slow (ft. Anaïse)
  • Lose
  • Pray

Wizkid has already released two tracks from the album—”Kese (Dance) and “Piece of My Heart featuring Brent Faiyaz—offering fans a preview of what to expect when “Morayo” drops this Friday.

 

