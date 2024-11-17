Connect with us

Music

GraceBoy MicL Releases New Single “Sawale”

BN TV Music

Sunmisola Agbebi's "Holy Spirit" Video: A Beautiful Reminder of God's Love | Watch

Movies & TV Music

Cynthia Erivo Discusses "Wicked" & Her Relationship with Ariana Grande in ELLE's Hollywood Issue

BN TV Music

Anendlessocean’s “Gratitude” Video is a Beautiful Tribute to God’s Faithfulness | Watch

BN TV Music

Peruzzi & Olamide Bring the Streets to Life in "Jah Love" Video

BN TV Music

Spyro Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes in Powerful "Stand By You" Music Video

Music

Experience Love in Ric Hassani's New Single "Love & Romance II" feat Ne-Yo & Joeboy

Music

Wizkid Calls Us to the Dance Floor with New Single "Kese (Dance)"

Music

Meet the Five Nigerians With the Most Grammy Nominations: Burna Boy, Tems, Femi Kuti & More

Music Sweet Spot

Mark Zuckerberg & T-Pain Just Turned "Get Low" into a Love Song, and Yes, We're Intrigued!

Music

GraceBoy MicL Releases New Single “Sawale”

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

GraceBoy MicL is back with a brand-new single, ‘Sawale,’ a fresh blend of Afrobeat rhythms and soulful lyrics. The song explores themes of love, resilience, and self-expression, delivered with his signature sound.

“Sawale” is more than just a song; it’s a mix of culture and contemporary sound, with a beat that’ll have you hooked.

Reflecting on what makes this track special, GraceBoy Mic shared,

This song is for anyone who’s been through challenges in love or life. I wanted to create something that uplifts and speaks to the heart.

“Sawale” is available on all major streaming platforms. Click play to listen below.

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php