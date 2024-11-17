GraceBoy MicL Releases New Single “Sawale”

GraceBoy MicL is back with a brand-new single, ‘Sawale,’ a fresh blend of Afrobeat rhythms and soulful lyrics. The song explores themes of love, resilience, and self-expression, delivered with his signature sound.

“Sawale” is more than just a song; it’s a mix of culture and contemporary sound, with a beat that’ll have you hooked.

Reflecting on what makes this track special, GraceBoy Mic shared,

This song is for anyone who’s been through challenges in love or life. I wanted to create something that uplifts and speaks to the heart.

“Sawale” is available on all major streaming platforms. Click play to listen below.