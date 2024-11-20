Church Fellowship Brough Damaris & Kehinde Together – Now, It’s Happy Ever After!

Damaris and Kehinde met 11 years ago while attending the same Christian fellowship in university. Although it started with simple greetings and friendly exchanges, destiny had other plans.

Over the years, they built a connection that grew stronger, and it became clear that their love was meant to be. Their journey from friendship to forever is a testament to love finding its way, even in the most unexpected places. They are serving sweet doses of love and beauty with their pre-wedding photos and we can’t get enough. You’ll surely love every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Kehinde:

‘Hello’ and ‘Hi’ could have been the end of a meeting, but ours wasn’t so. Damaris and I began our journey amidst our busy university days back in 2013. Initially brought together by our shared fellowship, our conversations were casual exchanges in passing. Curiosity led me to discover her name, and soon after, I sent her a friend request on Facebook. Though, our conversations were sporadic, they had a delightful rhythm, hinting at something special. I even playfully inquired about her relationship status, only to find out she was taken at the time—but a guy can dream, right?

As our days in university drew to a close, something shifted. Each interaction carried new weight and meaning. In the final stretch of our time at university, amidst choir practice and campus hangouts, we discovered a harmony that transcended friendship. With graduation looming, I finally asked Damaris to join me in stepping beyond the melodies of our university days into a future where our connection would continue to grow. After university, our friendship deepened into a bond that defied distance.

Despite long-distance challenges and personal growth, we knew early on that our futures were intertwined. We navigated life’s twists and turns together, supporting each other while pursuing our individual paths and strengthening our connection. Determined to build a future together, we shared our dreams with our families, made proper introductions, and embarked on this journey hand in hand. We are very excited for what the future holds.

Credits

Bride @uniquee_diva

Groom @pojukay01

Planner @weddingsbydp

Photography @awgzzz | @awgz.married

Hairstylist @sallyo_bridal

Makeup @nanalewabeauty

Bride’s outfit @styleheadquarters

Groom’s outfit @twif.official

Stylist @styles_sbdp

