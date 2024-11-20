Connect with us

Weddings

Church Fellowship Brough Damaris & Kehinde Together - Now, It's Happy Ever After!

Sweet Spot Weddings

From Friends to Lovers! Enjoy Cassandra and Yemi's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Chi Chi and Sam's Fairytale Began With an Instagram DM!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Kaffy and Damola's Journey Began With a Swipe on a Dating App

Weddings

Your Weekend Just Got Better With These Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Linda and Ovona Wedding Video is a Sweet Mix of Love, Beauty and Fun!

Weddings

Teenage Crush to Forever Love - It's a Sweet Yes to Forever For Esther and Michael

Sweet Spot Weddings

Anjola & Mark Went From Dancing at a Friend's Wedding to Having Their Own Wedding!

Weddings

Eniola and Seun Bonded During the Holidays and Discovered Love!

Weddings

It Was Love at First Sight For Grace and Ugochukwu! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

Weddings

Church Fellowship Brough Damaris & Kehinde Together – Now, It’s Happy Ever After!

Avatar photo

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Damaris and Kehinde met 11 years ago while attending the same Christian fellowship in university. Although it started with simple greetings and friendly exchanges, destiny had other plans.

Over the years, they built a connection that grew stronger, and it became clear that their love was meant to be. Their journey from friendship to forever is a testament to love finding its way, even in the most unexpected places. They are serving sweet doses of love and beauty with their pre-wedding photos and we can’t get enough. You’ll surely love every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the groom, Kehinde:

‘Hello’ and ‘Hi’ could have been the end of a meeting, but ours wasn’t so. Damaris and I began our journey amidst our busy university days back in 2013. Initially brought together by our shared fellowship, our conversations were casual exchanges in passing. Curiosity led me to discover her name, and soon after, I sent her a friend request on Facebook. Though, our conversations were sporadic, they had a delightful rhythm, hinting at something special. I even playfully inquired about her relationship status, only to find out she was taken at the time—but a guy can dream, right?

 

 

As our days in university drew to a close, something shifted. Each interaction carried new weight and meaning. In the final stretch of our time at university, amidst choir practice and campus hangouts, we discovered a harmony that transcended friendship. With graduation looming, I finally asked Damaris to join me in stepping beyond the melodies of our university days into a future where our connection would continue to grow. After university, our friendship deepened into a bond that defied distance.

 

   

Despite long-distance challenges and personal growth, we knew early on that our futures were intertwined. We navigated life’s twists and turns together, supporting each other while pursuing our individual paths and strengthening our connection. Determined to build a future together, we shared our dreams with our families, made proper introductions, and embarked on this journey hand in hand. We are very excited for what the future holds.

                    

Credits

Bride @uniquee_diva
Groom @pojukay01
Planner @weddingsbydp
Photography @awgzzz | @awgz.married
Hairstylist @sallyo_bridal
Makeup @nanalewabeauty
Bride’s outfit @styleheadquarters
Groom’s outfit @twif.official
Stylist @styles_sbdp

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php