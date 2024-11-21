Stephanie and Victory Met in Church and Are Set For a Lifetime of Bliss!

After church service one fateful day, Victory crossed paths with Stephanie and couldn’t seem to get her off his mind.

That first encounter led to an Instagram follow, and soon, they were exploring art galleries and going on museum dates. Each outing brought them closer, deepening the magic of their connection. Now, they’re set to spend the rest of their lives together, as Victory got down on one knee and asked Stephanie to marry him. Amid a breathtaking view of nature, she said “Yes” to the man who had completely stolen her heart. The love and chemistry between these two is just so palpable… we are totally rooting for them!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Victory:

Our first meeting was after a church service. I took a picture of her with a friend that day and I later found her Instagram. As God would have it, she had free tickets for an art exhibition at Tate Modern the following weekend and I asked to tag along. Fortunately for me, only one of her friends showed up! I remember us looking at Cezanne’s art and talking for hours. I was intrigued by how her mind worked and how varied her interests were. We all had lunch afterwards and that was the start of a beautiful friendship.

Our first date was at the Royal Museums in Greenwich, an area consisting of multiple museums, galleries, a cathedral, and British history – something I had discovered we were both highly interested in. We ended the beautiful date on a boat ride across the River Thames, and from that day onwards, I knew I would travel the world with Stephanie (we have been doing a stellar job so far!) I am so blessed to have found a soulmate and partner in life. Our court wedding was a beautiful full circle moment, as it took place across from where we had our first date. Cheers to FOREVER!

