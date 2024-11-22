Kome & Raphael’s Destination Wedding In Portugal Was an Absolute Fairytale!

How delightful are destination weddings? The chance to be swept away by the magic of love to an enchanting city is just one of the many reasons we love them!

Kome and Raphael’s wedding in Lisbon, Portugal, proves that destination weddings are truly magical. They exchanged their vows in the presence of family and friends, and it was such a beauty to behold. Kome stepped out radiating elegance in her stunning dress, while Raphael was the picture of a dashing groom. Their special day was filled with warmth and joy as they celebrated their love, surrounded by their closest family and friends. From the wedding morning moment to the heartfelt vow exchange and wedding reception, their love stood out beautifully showcasing a union that was meant to be!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography: @i_am_kayode

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,