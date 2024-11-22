Connect with us

Kome & Raphael's Destination Wedding In Portugal Was an Absolute Fairytale!

This Time-Lapse of Johnny Drille's Daughter Growing Up is Too Cute To Handle

Church Fellowship Brought Damaris & Kehinde Together - Now, It's Happy Ever After!

From Friends to Lovers! Enjoy Cassandra and Yemi's Pre-wedding Shoot

Johnny Drille Celebrates Amaris’ 1st Birthday with the Sweetest Family Photos

Ini Dima-Okojie Celebrates Her Mum’s 70th Birthday in Grand Style

Kaffy and Damola's Journey Began With a Swipe on a Dating App

Royal Love Goals! Read the Most Romantic 10th Anniversary Message from the Olu of Warri to Olori Ivie

Mark Zuckerberg & T-Pain Just Turned "Get Low" into a Love Song, and Yes, We're Intrigued!

Wofai Fada & Taiwo Cole Are Expecting! See the Sweet Pregnancy Announcement

5 hours ago

How delightful are destination weddings? The chance to be swept away by the magic of love to an enchanting city is just one of the many reasons we love them!

Kome and Raphael’s wedding in Lisbon, Portugal, proves that destination weddings are truly magical. They exchanged their vows in the presence of family and friends, and it was such a beauty to behold.  Kome stepped out radiating elegance in her stunning dress, while Raphael was the picture of a dashing groom. Their special day was filled with warmth and joy as they celebrated their love, surrounded by their closest family and friends. From the wedding morning moment to the heartfelt vow exchange and wedding reception, their love stood out beautifully showcasing a union that was meant to be!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography@i_am_kayode

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

