Kaffy and Damola’s Journey Began With a Swipe on a Dating App

Isn’t it amazing how something magical and permanent can begin with a simple swipe? Kaffy and Damola met on a dating app, and yes, it was love at first swipe!

They navigated a long-distance relationship, supporting each other at every step of the way. Now, they’re set to spend the rest of their lives together, and we can already hear the joyful sound of wedding bells. Serving us vintage vibes and sweet love with their pre-wedding shoot, they look absolutely perfect together. This love story and photos are truly enchanting, you’ll be hooked as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

We met on Muzzmatch, and it truly was love at first swipe. He wasn’t in Nigeria, and I was in the whirlwind of law school, but despite the distance, our connection was instant and undeniable. We spent countless hours talking, video calling, and creating something deeply meaningful from miles apart. Ademola’s support wasn’t just in words—it was in every action. He became my pillar during one of the most challenging times of my life. Whether it was sending daily meals to my campus or offering emotional and moral support, he found ways to make life easier for me while I navigated the demands of law school. His care and love were always present, even from afar. After my final exams, Ademola traveled to Nigeria so we could finally meet in person.

The moment we saw each other, it felt like time stopped—we knew instantly that we were destined to spend our lives together. He stood by my side during my Call to Bar ceremony, witnessing that proud moment as I took the next step in my career. And just a week later, in the most beautiful and heartfelt way, he got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever. Ademola is not just my partner; he’s my biggest cheerleader, my confidant, and the kindest soul I’ve ever known. Our love story began with a simple swipe, but it has blossomed into something extraordinary—an unbreakable bond built on love, trust, and unwavering support.

Credits

Bride @khaffykoko

Groom @diamonddemola

Planner @or_eventss

Photograhy @photosbywealth

