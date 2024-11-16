Connect with us

Your Weekend Just Got Better With These Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Linda and Ovona Wedding Video is a Sweet Mix of Love, Beauty and Fun!

Teenage Crush to Forever Love - It's a Sweet Yes to Forever For Esther and Michael

Anjola & Mark Went From Dancing at a Friend's Wedding to Having Their Own Wedding!

Eniola and Seun Bonded During the Holidays and Discovered Love!

It Was Love at First Sight For Grace and Ugochukwu! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

He Was a Chorister, She Was a New Member – Damilola & Jeremiah's Love Began in Church!

Enjoy an Overdose of Love & Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Seun & Lekan's Wedding In London Was a Celebration of Love and Culture!

Dinner Date Turned Rooftop Proposal! It’s a Sweet Yes to Forever for Tiana & Adedoyin

35 seconds ago

Hey there, BN Weddings Fam! How has your week been so far?

On this end, as usual, it’s been love and light! As you prepare to unwind this weekend, how about you add love and beauty to the mix? If you’re down for this, you must grab a seat.  Today, we’ll be sharing everything we had going on in the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone with you. From sweet love stories, stunning bridal inspos and exciting videos… you can trust us to bring nothing but fun moments to your screens. So just sit back and relax because your weekend is about to get a whole lot better!

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

From Instagram DMs to the Aisle! Chichi & Sam’s Wedding in Texas Was a Dream Come True

From Study Partners to Life Partners! Enjoy Chiamaka & Ndubuisi’s White Wedding Photos

Bask in the Beautiful Colours of Love With Chiamaka and Ndubuisi’s Igbo Trad

Kome & Raphael’s Enchanting Wedding in Portugal Will Make Your Day

Feel The Warmth of Love With Stephanie & Victory’s Civil Wedding Photos

 

From 10 Years in the Friend Zone to Happy Ever After – It’s Time For #MYUnion24!

Kehinde Met Damaris at School Fellowship & Their Love Grew Deeper With Time

Victory Took Stephanie’s Photos After Church and She Stole His Heart! Enjoy their #BNBling

Winnie and Max Became Inseparable After Their First Date!

This Alluring Beauty Look is Your Cue To Rock Black on Your Igbo Trad!

Turn Heads and Shine on Your Big Day With This Stunning Inspo

Veekee James is Serving The Perfect Trad Inspo For Brides Who Want to Make a Statement

Blend Tradition and Elegance on Your Big Day With This Inspo

Achieve Flawlessness on Your White Wedding With This Lovely Inspo

It’s Owambe O’clock! Get Ready To Slay With These 10 #AsoEbiBella Looks

This Bride Got a Surprise Life-Size Wedding Dress Cake – See Her Reaction!

This Groom and His Squad Turned Up the Heat With Their Lit Dance Moves

This Groom Was Eager To Say ‘I Do’ – Watch How He Carried His Bride

This Emotional Mother-Daughter Moment Will Get You Teary-Eyed

Get Ready To Blush Non-Stop With This Cute Couple’s Video

