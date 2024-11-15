Linda and Ovona Wedding Video is a Sweet Mix of Love, Beauty and Fun!

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

19 mins ago

 on

Every couple dreams of looking back on their special day with pure joy, knowing that every moment was as magical as they envisioned. Linda and Ovona certainly had their dream wedding.

Right from the wedding morning, it was clear that a lit love fest was in store! Linda, Ovona, and their squad kicked off the day on a high note and got the air pumped. They then moved to a breathtaking view of nature, where they exchanged their vows in the presence of friends and family. They both looked stunning in their outfits and their love was evident.  To celebrate their new union, they treated their guests to an unforgettable reception where everyone danced the night away! Their wedding was an absolute blast and we bet you’ll love every bit of their video.

Enjoy the video below:

Credits

Videography @maxwelljennings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Avatar photo

