Teenage Crush to Forever Love – It’s a Sweet Yes to Forever For Esther and Michael

Who says teenage love doesn’t exist? Esther and Michael are living proof that young love can grow into something truly magical.

What began as an innocent crush blossomed into an 8-year relationship built purely on love. Time and distance had no hold on them, and now, they get to take the sweetest step toward forever. During a visit to Toronto after years of a long-distance relationship, Michael decided to make the moment memorable. He planned an intimate proposal overlooking a beautiful harbor, went down on one knee, and asked her to marry him—and she said “Yes!” This is one magical proposal and we bet you’ll love every bit of it.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Esther:

Music and God actually brought us together. I was 17, he was 19, and we were both part of a small travelling gospel group, him being the bass guitarist and I was one of the backup singers. During our brief talking stage, he found out he was moving to Canada and invited me to his going away party the day before his flight. During the gathering, I knew we both had crushes on each other, but neither of us was bold enough to make a move. We said our goodbyes that night at the party, and I thought it would be the last time we would see each other. The next morning, while at the gate of his flight, he messaged me to be his girlfriend, and of course, I said yes! (It’s been 8 years long distance ever since)

Here’s how Michael popped the question:

I arrived in Toronto Saturday afternoon and he met me at the airport with a bouquet of roses, my favourite chocolates and a gift of some jewellery. In the card he had written “will you be my girlfriend” amongst other romantic words, as a way to redeem not asking in person the first time, of course I said yes again!

On the Wednesday of my visit, he presented me with this beautiful dress and told me I had a makeup appointment booked (I knew it was happening) the guise was dinner to celebrate our 8 year anniversary together (which was back in August). We got to the harbour in downtown Toronto and I could telll he was suddenly nervous which is when I spotted the setup. He got down on one knee and… yeah the rest is history. I’m so grateful to God for this man and our journey and I’m super excited to see what the future holds for us, as long as we’re together I know we’ll be alright.

Credits

Photography: @hryhorashchuk_vladyslav

Planner: @luxproposal

Dress: @houseofCB

Makeup: @beautywithveee

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,