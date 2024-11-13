Anjola & Mark Went From Dancing at a Friend’s Wedding to Having Their Own Wedding!

Anjola and Mark’s love story is proof that a fun wedding game can lead you to your soulmate. Their beautiful journey began after this chance encounter and it’s been a sweet ride.

Though they attended the same school and were mere acquaintances, Cupid had a plan to create an inseparable bond between them when they reunited at a wedding three years ago. Well, that plan worked perfectly, as these two are now embarking on a journey to forever. Today, they’re adding sunshine to our day with these lovely photos from their pre-wedding shoot. Every frame captures their sweet love and chemistry, and we can’t get enough!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Anjola:

I knew Mark from afar when I was in school, he was a mere acquaintance. I do not remember ever conversing with him until October 2021 at my friend’s wedding where we were randomly picked and teamed up to play a game and dance, thanks to the MC. We had a short conversation on the dance floor and I remember wishing that the floor opened up to swallow me. I was very shy and too focused on getting the game over with so I could return to my seat and get out of people’s gazes.

We exchanged contacts after the game but didn’t speak until 11th April 2022 when he slid into my DM. Our conversations were very natural, interesting, multidimensional, edifying and safe that I looked forward to the end of each day to bare myself with him. Our story started and I’m grateful to God every day for giving me the gift of Mark and I look forward to more interesting conversations, hearty laughter, healthy bants, sweet hugs and loving him forever.

Credits

Bride: @actually__jo

Groom: @femisayo95

Makeup: @house_of_rheevo

Hairstylist: @t.n.wigs

Stylist: @threadlers | @houseoffaaw

Photography: @fisayoainaphotography.ng

