Wofai Fada & Taiwo Cole Are Expecting! See the Sweet Pregnancy Announcement

Chef, actress, and comedian Wofai Ewa–whom we all know as Wofai Fada–just shared the sweetest news. She and her husband, Taiwo Cole, are expecting their first child, an her announcement couldnt be more joyful.

Wofai posted a stunning pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram, proudly showing off her baby bump, with the caption:

Caution ⚠️ Bump ahead And baby makes it three.

Wofai and Taiwo tied the knot in May this year, and they are now preparing for this beautiful new chapter of parenthood.

Swipe to see more photos from Wofai’s pregnancy reveal below