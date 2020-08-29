WakandaForever! Celebrities, Fans & Friends Share What They Love About Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman has sadly lost his 4-year battle with colon cancer.

His charisma and regal performance brought to the movie “Black Panther” can never be forgotten.

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family.

Mark Ruffalo

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.

Ciara

Every time we crossed paths with you, you were kindest, chill, and most peaceful person. It’s truly so sad to hear what’s happened. Heaven has gained another angel. Rest in Paradise #Chadwick 🙏🏽

Mahershala Ali

Peace King… Thank you for your extraordinary work, your exemplary character and leadership. Love you Brother. 🤲🏿

Oprah Winfrey

What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength the Power it takes to do that. I’m in shock and awe!🙏🏾

MarQuis Trill

Thank you for giving us a great acting career and giving the black community a great super hero to motivate us during a time we needed it the most! Thanks for being very strong. 2020 is the worse year of all time but you know what they say, before it gets better it gets worse. Thank you Chadwick, Wakanda Forever

Zoe Saldana

Rest in Power King T’Challa. My heart is so heavy right now. Your passing has hit me hard. I will tell my sons about you forever. You were one of the classiest men I have ever met in my life. It was an honor to have shared minutes with you on screen and to have crossed paths with you during press. Though our acquaintance was light you always left a lasting impression because of your energy, poise and gentle manner. May the Universe deliver you to your promise land brother. ~ Que en paz y en poder logres descansar finalmente. Con lo poco que estuviste aquí, dejaste un legado increíble!!!

RIP Chadwick Boseman . What an undeniable talent. Such an inspiration to so many. Gone too young. — Sam Claflin (@samclaflin) August 29, 2020

RIP Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for all the amazing films and good works. And thank you for Black Panther, which made the adult me smile and the child in me rejoice because – at last. Rest in eternal peace and power. 😔 https://t.co/aeQh4iaE7J — Aunty Malorie Blackman (@malorieblackman) August 29, 2020

💔 Alot of people on social media mocked Chadwick Boseman because of his "sudden weight lose" not knowing he was battling stage iv Cancer!

Can we be kinder with our words today🙏

You don't know what people are going through.

Dont be the mouth piece of the Devil .🙏 — 🤜🏾 #WOMANOFSTEEL 🤛🏾 (@yemialadee) August 29, 2020

Rest In Power KING Chadwick Boseman🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/NKimx5WQ9X — MOELOGO (@moelogo) August 29, 2020

This man lived out his dream right until the near end. Live in the moment people and enjoy the company of your loved ones while they’re with us. Rest In Power Chadwick Boseman 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/kxDIXF9NLr — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) August 29, 2020

RIP Chadwick Boseman, thank you for sharing your gift with the world 🙌🏿❤️🤘🏿 pic.twitter.com/3Nbus4HKM4 — Ovie Soko (@OvieSoko) August 29, 2020

A fan also shared some of Chadwick’s epic moments while fighting cancer:

Making a thread of epic moments Chadwick Boseman brought to us while fighting cancer. Rear in peace king T’Challa, the Black Panther 😔 Wakanda Forever 🙅🏾‍♂️ This epic scene in Avengers Endgame will never be the same again pic.twitter.com/ez4iQwWlvS — 9jaSavage ✞ ✞ #BBNaija (@iam__remy) August 29, 2020

This was an epic moment. He lived his character off the cameras toopic.twitter.com/V8oXi3YFtT — 9jaSavage ✞ ✞ #BBNaija (@iam__remy) August 29, 2020

Chadwick had cancer and he visited and gave hope to children with cancer. Not all heros wear caps. pic.twitter.com/0e9lCDNmss — 9jaSavage ✞ ✞ #BBNaija (@iam__remy) August 29, 2020

This has to be the most epic scene in cinematic history and it was led by Chadwick Boseman as T’challa the Black panther. He had such great talent. pic.twitter.com/lCVI6bKQPj — 9jaSavage ✞ ✞ #BBNaija (@iam__remy) August 29, 2020