Connect with us

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

5 Times Chadwick Boseman Inspired Us With Pearls of Wisdom While Battling Cancer

BN TV Music

TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship "Come Alive" with Folabi Nuel is so Reviving

BN TV

Something Different for Breakfast? Why Not Try Sisi Jemimah’s Akara Recipe

BN TV

Give Your Taste Buds a Treat this Weekend with Sisi Yemmie's Premium Banga Soup Recipe

BN TV Music

Press Shoot, Promoting "Twice As Tall" & Unwinding With a Movie! Vogue Walks us Through A Day in the Life of Burna Boy

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Iwalade” starring Mide Martins, Gabriel Afolayan & Adeniyi Johnson

BN TV Comedy

Can Dr Jude Solve Abiodun & Stephanie’s Allowance Issue? Find Out on this Episode of “Therapy”

BN TV

Dimma Umeh Is Back — Here’s an Update on What She’s Been Up To

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Don't Want to Miss Another Thrilling Episode of "Witches" - The Phone Call

BN TV

A Typical Content Creation Day in the Life of a Food Vlogger with Sisi Yemmie

BN TV

5 Times Chadwick Boseman Inspired Us With Pearls of Wisdom While Battling Cancer

BN TV

Published

28 mins ago

 on

His charisma, regal performance, and resilience can never be forgotten. With his role as T’Challa in the ground-breaking film “Black Panther,” he became a global icon and an inspiring symbol of Black power.

From “Marshall” to “Da 5 Bloods”, August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

While battling cancer, here are five Chadwick Boseman, a global icon inspired us with his powerful pearls of wisdom.

1.

Chadwick Boseman got emotional while discussing the impact of Black Panther to the black American community.

2.

As an alumnus of Howard University, Chadwick Boseman provided words of inspiration to the Class of 2018 during Howard University’s 150th Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 12 in Washington, D.C.

3.

Chadwick Boseman paid tribute to Denzel Washington at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award on June 6, 2019 at the Dolby Theatre.

Boseman said, “There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington. And not just because of me. My whole cast, that generation, stands on your shoulders.”

4.

When Chadwick Boseman won the Best Hero of the Year for his Black Panther role at the 2018 Movie & TV Awards.

He spoke about the importance of ‘Black Panther’ and presented his Golden Popcorn to a real-life hero James Shaw Jr.

5.

His moving SAG Award acceptance speech from 2019.

“To be young, gifted and Black,” said Boseman in his acceptance speech addressing questions about whether “Black Panther” had changed the film industry. “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured. Yet you are young, gifted and Black. We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head. We know what it’s like to be beneath and not above.”

“That is what we went to work with every day,” he continued. “Because we knew … that we had something special that we wanted to give the world. That we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing. That we could create a world that exemplified a world that we wanted to see.”

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php