BBNaija Day- 41: Rumours of a Fake Housemate, Erica wants More & Party Time with DJ Switch

Rumours of a fake Housemate

Biggie left the Housemates guessing who the possible fake Housemate could be in the Lockdown House.

In their Diary Sessions with Biggie yesterday, some of the Housemates were told about a rumour about a possible fake Housemate living amongst the Lockdown geng in Biggie’s House. While some found it hard to believe, others didn’t waste a second in pointing out who could be the fake guest in the bunch.

Let’s guess!

Brighto was the first Housemate Biggie threw his question at in the Diary Session and his response was that Lucy could be the fake Housemate. Giving his reasons, Brighto said Lucy usually acts fearless and confident even during heated arguments with the other Housemates. “I think Lucy might be the fake Housemate; I said this because of her attitude in the House. She attacks everyone and she’s fearless when she’s arguing with people,” he said.

Next, Biggie had Neo guessing for what seemed like an hour and after thinking hard, Neo couldn’t come up with any names. According to him, he said people once thought he was the fake Housemate but he’s sure they know he’s not one now. He said he has no clue who a possible fake Housemate could be and concluded that whoever it is must be doing a really good job at keeping the secret. “Biggie, the person sabi work o,” he said. He kept thinking hard and wondering who could have been employed to do a great job at acting as a fake Housemate in the Lockdown House and spent almost all his Diary Session time thinking hard. We guess that question might have thrown him off balance, as he never saw it coming.

Tolanibaj may have heard the question wrongly when Biggie asked as she went on about wanting Biggie to bring in a fake Housemate, preferably a male Housemate that she will click with. It wasn’t until Biggie called her attention to the actual question that she then made her guess. Upon hearing the question, Tolanibaj screamed at the thought of living with a possible fake Housemate for six weeks without having a clue. She thought for a second and made her guess – Trikytee. “Ah, I’ll go with Trikytee, my mind is leaning towards Trikytee,” she exclaimed.

Well, let’s just say the secret question is still coded for now. It may or may not stir up a heated conversation in the House later. Or would it? We’ll find out.

A House of cards

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown Housemates took on the second part of the Revolution Properties Task which was to replicate their estate’s gates using cards.

Part two of today’s Revolution Properties Task came in and the Housemates were challenged with the very real task of creating a 3D structure out of cards, which they soon realized was very difficult in the garden. The ask was simple, take a look at the image of your estate’s gate, and recreate it, with the poker cards provided. How did the Housemates perform you ask? Let’s take a look! The Hillcrest The team which included Dorathy, Ozo, Neo and Wathoni found this part of the challenge difficult. Trying to get the cards to stand while battling with the wind proved quite a task. They understood that the heavier the cards were, the more they would stand, but failed to find a way to get the thicker walls to stand. At some point, they tried to shield the cards with their sheet of paper but their structure succumbed to the wind. Victoria’s Court and Garden After having watched the previous Housemates build in the wind, the team represented by Laycon, Vee, Nengi and Tolanibaj decided to start by planing their structure with all the foundation cards laying in front of them. The wind also proved incredibly challenging to their Task, though they used their bodies as a shield against it. Taking lead from Laycon, they tried adding more cards to their foundation, to make the walls thicker, just as the team before, to no avail. Foundation was the name of their game and by the time the buzzer went off, they had one small structure that they took apart. Flourish Residence Lucy, Prince and Brighto came up for their turn with a master plan. They decided that they would build their structure but first, they would build a structure around them using the boards in the garden to fortify their gate against the wind. Huddling together to make it work, the team went between the building and holding the structure around their gate together. Prince was the lead builder who remarked that ‘It’s not easy man, this thing keeps on falling.’ When it as a time to remove the boards from around their structure, they enlisted Kiddwaya to help and on the count of five, the boards were no more and their structure managed to stand for a split second before half of it collapsed. The Grandeur Erica, Kiddwaya, Trickytee went last and built the same structure as Team Flourish Residence, at some point even adding a barrier behind them as the wind had changed direction. By the time it was time to remove the boards, the rest of the Housemates came around to try and help them remove their boards. It as too late as the whole structure had already collapsed, leaving the threesome confused. The winners Only team Flourish Residence was able to gain 25 points in the second round of the Task, leaving two winners. Kudos to team Hillcrest and Victoria’s Court and Garden who each take home N1 million! The wind made for a difficult task today, but the Housemates still took up the challenge and gave it they’re all. A winning mentality.

Revolution in Biggie’s House

The Housemates faced off in a Task sponsored by Revolution Plus Properties and it was a fiercely contested battle.

Today the Big Brother Housemates took on a Task handed to them by Revolution Properties, and just like their bespoke properties, the Housemates were fantastic from every angle. It wouldn’t be a Task without teams and activities and here is the breakdown of both. The Housemates were separated into four groups named after the glittering properties that Revolution has developed, and here is what the teams looked like:

Hillcrest: Dorathy, Ozo, Neo, and Wathoni

Victoria’s Court and Garden: Laycon, Vee, Nengi and Tolanibaj

Flourish Residences: Lucy, Prince and Brighto

The Grandeur: Erica, Kiddwaya, Trikytee.

Part one

The Housemates were given cards bearing the names of the 20 estates owned by Revolution Properties and given15 minutes to memorise their names and locations. Each team nominated one member as their representative for the crossword puzzle. The representatives were given 60 seconds to find a property name on the puzzle and circle it. Once that was done the team had 10 seconds to name the location of the property. Each team was given four chances to play a round, which meant that 16 rounds were played in total.

When the dust had settled and the smoke had cleared the scores from the first round were :

Hillcrest: 100

Victoria’s Court and Garden: 100

Flourish Residences: 50

The Grandeur: 25

With one more round still to take place in this Task, there is no telling which team will be celebrating and which will be commiserating their performance when it’s all over.

‘I want more’ – Erica

