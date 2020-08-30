Here’s a New Episode of “Sol Family” – Sauti Sol’s Reality Show

Kenyan Award-winning pop band, Sauti Sol are taking us behind the scene, and letting us in on their lives out of the spotlight with their new reality TV series dubbed “Sol Family“.

The 13-part series highlights the band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

Watch episode 5 below: