Triple Eviction, Strike & Final Warning, Table Shaking... Get All the Scoop on #BBNaija Day 42

Live Show

Tolanibaj’s Big Brother Lockdown journey

Tolanibaj has described herself as that “gingered babe.” Do you feel like she has delivered on this while in Biggie’s House? Take a look at some of her highlights and decide.

Ozo, Dorathy and Trikytee talk about the ships

Ozo, Dorathy and Trikytee all had to answer for their Housemates in ships this week. Ozo said he he believed that Prince liked Tolanibaj, Dorathy stated she was happy for Wathoni and Brighto and Trikytee said that he did not think Kiddwaya and Neo were a threat to Ozo and Nengi’s ship.

Wathoni’s Big Brother Lockdown journey

Wathoni promised to shake tables and boy did she do just that during her time in Biggie’s House. We’ve also seen her show us more of herself and get close with Brighto in recent times. Here’s a look at the dimpled beauty’s journey in Biggie’s House.

The Brighto thing, I didn’t even see it coming’ – Wathoni

Wathoni became the eighth Housemate to leave the House. Wathoni told Ebuka the problems between her and Erica were more about Erica than her and in the near future, she was going to focus on fashion and a baby television show.

Brighto Big Brother Lockdown journey

One of the things that Brighto will go down for is being the Housemate who did exactly what he said he would: getting involved in conspiracies. He’s been dubbed the ‘Lord Baelish’ of season 5 and has given fans plenty to gist about.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights in Biggie’s.

Kiddwaya gets strike and Erica a final warning

Biggie delivered a mix of good and bad news to the Lockdown Housemates tonight: Kiddwaya was issued a strike while Erica got a strong and final warning. On the sweet side, Nengi and Prince were rewarded with an all-expense-paid trip to the One Africa Music Fest in Dubai plus N250 000 each, courtesy of Pepsi.

A win for Nengi and Prince

Biggie kicked off another footage review session with the Housemates by first congratulating team Tekno for putting up such a great performance and winning the overall Pepsi Task earlier in the week. He added that team Tiwa’s stellar performance in the jigsaw puzzle challenge was also noticed and therefore, Pepsi has rewarded them with a prize: an all-expense-paid VVIP trip to the One Africa Music Fest in Dubai as well N250 000 each. Understandably, the news was met with jubilation and excitement by the pair.

Nengi and Prince

Things get serious

Things were quick to take a different turn when Biggie asked Housemates to view some footage from earlier in the week. It showed Kiddwaya flipping his fingers at the camera, clearly showing blatant disrespect for Biggie’s authority. This caused Biggie to refer to article 18 in the rule book which is dedicated to prohibited behaviour, particularly on page 14. This section of the article tackles rudeness to Big Brother which is listed as a punishable offence.

A strike and a final warning

To Erica and Kiddwaya, Biggie said “your actions have no other words to describe them but blatant disrespect to Big Brother and the viewers. Your flipping of fingers to the camera did not go unnoticed. The first incident occurred on the same day you were both issued a strike for disrespecting the Head of House rule.” Biggie added that he decided to be lenient on them because they were issued a strike for that offence already.

Erica was then issued a strong and final warning while Kiddwaya was issued a strike, meaning that one more strike will result in immediate disqualification from the Big Brother house.

Kiddrica

It remains to be seen if the two will toe the line as we look forward to more drama in season 5.

The restroom misunderstanding

Ozo got upset by what he saw in the restroom and it took quite an explanation to put him at ease.

Although one party has insisted over and over again that they are just friends, Ozo and Nengi keep having the usual drama couples have. Last night was no exception.

The zip drama

Walking in on Nengi alone with Kiddwaya in the toilet with the zip of her costume down wasn’t exactly what Ozo was expecting and this had him a quite upset and he didn’t hesitate to let her know when she asked him why he was acting weird to her. Fortunately, Nengi had a rational explanation for this. She explained she had difficulty zipping up her costume because it was too long, and she asked Kiddway to help her.

Still a brother

She reiterated that Kiddwaya was just helping her and it meant nothing. “If anything, Kidd is like my brother in this House; get it into your head, let it sink… Like you are my brother,” She said indicating what type of relationship she has with Kiddwaya and also reminding Ozo of how she felt about him. He did say he believed her and they both kept it moving.

Watch here:

The conversation continued later in the morning as Nengi wished to remain in the Head of House lounge the next week. When asked who she would choose as her Deputy, she said it would be someone they were both comfortable with.

So far, both Nengi and Ozo have had an amazing time working together as HoH and also attained major victories this week. Hopefully, their complex relationship won’t mar what seems to have been a great week.

Prince the king of hair

Sunday mornings in Biggie’s House have become synonymous with the Darling and Mega Growth sponsored and Housemate’s manned hair salon. A lot of hairstyles have come and gone, and one mas has been responsible for a lot of them.

They say that one’s hair is their crowning glory and today, even though the Big Brother Lockdown Housemates got off to a late start, their efforts in the salon again yielded great results. With the fifth Sunday Night Live Eviction Show looming over the 12 Housemates up for Eviction, the race to score every available point has intensified.

Doing nearly as much work as doctors during the lockdown

Like a large number of the other successes during Season 5, doing hair was a collaborative affair as Housemates washed, braised, and styled each other towards follicle perfection. The usual suspects were giving a helping hand in the Darling Salon. Trikytee unplaiting and braiding Wathoni, Dorathy giving Lucy the wash of her life, Neo assisting Vee, and Prince doing nearly as much work as doctors during the lockdown.

Prince has shown from day one that he is a major competitor and even won the Arena Games during week four while being a prominent feature in every Task and competition. The Sunday Darling challenge is where he shows his untouchable nature by being everyone’s, stylist, barber, and overall hair guru. If Prince was to be Evicted, his loss would possibly leave Housemate’s heads unkempt.

His competitive nature is so strong that we have sometimes seen him deal with losing not very well. This was evident after the Pepsi Task when losing bruised his psyche so much that he needed to be consoled. He was also inconsolable after his loss to Ozo in the Head of House Challenge when victory was so close and yet so far. His has dealt with this torment by seeking solace from his House bae Tolanibaj.

It will be interesting to see how much further his competitive spirit develops should Prince he survive the Live Eviction tonight. Tune in.

Rocking back and forth with Kiddrica

The Kiddrica’s ship keeps rocking back and forth and sides to side in the BBNaija House. We are in for one heck of a ride.

“Up and down, in and down, love keeps moving us around…” – Deborah Cox

When it comes to love or the semblance of it, it’s easy to compare it to a rollercoaster ride. One minute you are all the way up and filled with such a rush and the next minute you are going down holding tight to that paralyzing fear that this could be it. That’s love for you! Always with highs and lows. It is no different in the Big Brother Naija House as our ships keep going through it. Unfortunately, the lows have gotten frequent for a particular ship.

Tongue trouble

After the Saturday Night Party, Erica confronted Kiddwaya about some of the things he did during the Party that got to her. Top on the list of the things he did that irked her was him getting a little bit too sensual with Dorathy. Apparently Kiddwaya spilt his drink on Dorathy’s chest and ended up wiping off the spill with his tongue. This didn’t quite sit right with Erica and she warned him not to try it again. To which Kiddwaya responded that it was never going to happen again. They soon made up and got cosy and made up.

It seemed all was going right until she spotted him and Nengi…

What was Kiddwaya up to with Nengi?

So, as it turns out, Erica wasn’t the only one who had issues with Kiddwaya, Nengi too had. For the best part of their stay in the House, Kiddwaya and Nengi have become really cool and playful buddies but in recent times, according to Nengi, there seems to be a growing distance between them. “I feel like sometimes you just distance yourself from me and I take you as my friend,” she said as she called Kiddwaya’s attention to widening gap between them during their discussion.

She wondered if it was because she took his perfume because it was at that moment, she noticed the gap. In response, Kiddway said that it had nothing to do with the perfume, he just got bored. “I am that type of person, If I am bored of you, I will leave you,” he explained. When she asked why he got bored with her, he said it was nothing personal and that he was cool with her. It was just that everyone has their time. If he feels the need to talk to a particular person, he will talk to that person. He would rather be that honest friend then tell lies about how he felt.

Back to Kiddway and Erica

Bothered by Kiddwaya’s actions yet again, she questioned his actions. She felt disrespected that she had just reproached him for his actions on the dancefloor and not too long after, he had gotten himself in what she considered a compromising position with Nengi. “Do I look like a clown to you,” she asked puzzled. She wondered if he was playing dumb and didn’t see all the things he was doing to make her feel this way. “You are extra touchy and feely with different girls and I don’t like it… I feel like I have tolerated enough.” In the heat of the moment, they both agreed they were tired of whatever they had going on. Kiddwaya was also upset, wondering why one minute they were good and the next minute they weren’t. He wished she’d be more understanding of his actions and not necessarily think the worst of the motives for behind his actions. He felt she was always in her feelings and didn’t understand how he operated.

Watch the heated conversation

The third parties

While Kiddwaya told Dorathy about Erica not being pleased with the way they both carried on during the party. Erica also found solace in the arms of Tolanibaj as she cried and complained about what was going on between her and Kiddwaya. Tolanibaj urged her to be strong, that she will be fine and urged her to try to stay away from him.

Kiddwaya had his own grudges

Just like Erica had her reasons to be upset with Kiddwaya, he also had his. He felt Erica was a bit too controlling and didn’t think they would work, but he still cares for her and will always come through for her.

More third parties

Dorathy. Prince and Trikytee joined them in the garden and tried to mediate between both parties. After Erica cited what happened between both Dorathy and Kiddwaya, Dorathy agreed that she would be pissed, but she would be okay knowing there was nothing going on with both parties. It wasn’t too long after they hugged it out after ironing out their differences.

Recently, there has been a lot of back and forth between the two of them. Erica had earlier confessed to being bored with Kiddwaya after an altercation and called him a spoilt brat. This was after calling their situationship off, insisting she deserved more than what Kiddwaya was offering. As love keeps moving them up and down to the beat like a drum, time will tell if they can catch each other’s rhythm.

Six love for week six

Week six in the Big Brother House had more ups and downs than a roller coaster. Take a ride with as we relive the highs and lows that made it a week to remember.

One of the most joyous things about watching Big Brother Naija is that every week holds promise, surprises, and more drama than a bad family reunion. This week was no exception as the Housemates won big in life while losing in other ways. Here are the highlights worth remembering from week six.

Head Ozo

The universe seems to love Ozo as he scooped his second Head of House and chose Nengi to be his Deputy. Under his tutelage, the House managed to turn their Wager into a win for only the second time. Their last win also came with him at the helm and the results show that if you want to have a winning week in Biggie’s House, make sure Ozo is in charge.

Winners know how to win

Speaking of winning, the Housemates winning ways didn’t stop at the Wager as every Task they faced, turned into a triumphant success. As a group the Housemates were piping hot during the Indomie Task, they also cashed in when Kuda Bank came knocking, and when Pepsi was in Biggie’s House, they hit all the right notes to turn it into a payday. Winning became a way of life this week for the Housemates.

Sinking ships?

The only place the Housemates weren’t winning was in their love lives as the ships in the House faced rough waters and may not be sailing much longer. Ozo may be winning in his leadership role but is failing in his love life as Nengi brother-zoned him after the party on Saturday. Kiddwaya and Erica have also been dealing with makeups and breakups, is their cruise heading towards an iceberg? Even the ever-steady Neo and Vee experienced rough waters as ‘ships in the House suffered this week.

Heros in the House

The Wager this week was themed around the heroes in the Housemates lives and it had them painting up a storm. The stories that flowed during the presentation made tears flow on both sides of the screen. To end off the week in style the Housemates were dressed as superheroes for their party and looked hotter than the water they had missed so much.

All in all this week was a great one for everyone, even if some of the sore hearts wouldn’t agree.