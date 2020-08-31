Connect with us

Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS are Winners at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards | #VMAs

The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas & all the Performances at the MTV VMAs

Keke Palmer was the Host with the Most (& She Was Fine!) at the MTV VMAs

Enjoy the Best of Nigerian Fashion + Exciting Online Shopping Experience at The Virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful | Aug 28th - 30th

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Kiki Osibanjo, Taaoma, Kumi Jumi get Nominated for the 5th Edition of Nigeria's #25Under25 Awards

This August, Get Ready for an Exciting Weekend at the Virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful | August 28th-30th

Impact Hub: How Will Your Business Survive COVID-19? 

Register to give your Products a Global Reach at the Free Export Webinar by Keyme

The Wise Fund presents Reunity™: The Pan-African Women's Philanthropy Network Summit, A Global Black Philanthropy Month Women's Celebration | August 29th

4 hours ago

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

The coronavirus might still be on, but that didn’t stop MTV from putting on the 2020 Video Music Awards. After several months of cancelled plans due to the pandemic, the event finally happened: live and virtually.

Actress and Singer, Keke Palmer served as the host for the event.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Keke Palmer speaks onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at the Skyline Drive-In, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

Performing artists took the stage in different locations around NYC, in order to adhere to the social distancing guidelines. They include BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maluma with CNCO and Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande.

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and BTS led the night, taking home four Moonpeople. Lady Gaga also took home the first MTV Tricon Award, while The Weeknd won video of the year for “Blinding Lights.” Other big winners included Taylor Swift for Best Direction, Doja Cat for the category of Best New Artist, and Megan Thee Stallion won the category for Best Hip-Hop.

MTV also gave out new pandemic-era awards for Best Music Video from home to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, with “Stuck With U,” and Best Quarantine Performance was given to CNCO.

See the full list of winners below.

***

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

BEST HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” (WINNER)

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” (WINNER)

Anderson.Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

BEST R&B

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

BEST POP

BTS – “On” (WINNER)

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” (WINNER)

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST LATIN

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” (WINNER)

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift – “The Man” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “xanny”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (WINNER)

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

BEST K-POP

BTS – “On” (WINNER)

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

BEST GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” (WINNER)

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “Orphans” (WINNER)

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

CNCO – Unplugged At Home (WINNER)

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (WINNER)

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (WINNER)

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dua Lipa – “Physical” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” (WINNER)

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”

BEST EDITING

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (WINNER)

Halsey – “Graveyard”

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

ROSALÍA – “A Palé”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

SONG OF THE SUMMER

BLACKPINK “How You Like That” (WINNER)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake “Popstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”

Harry Styles –“Watermelon Sugar”

Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”

Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch – “The Woo”

SAINt JHN – “Roses”

Saweetie – “Tap In”

Taylor Swift – “cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

