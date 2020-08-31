NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Keke Palmer attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
All the energy in the world was what Keke Palmer brought to her duties as the host of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
And she did something unprecedented, even: she performed!
Keke did a special host performance, singing: Walked in the VMAs looking like a snack/when I’m done hosting it you can have it back.
Tbh, it’ll be hard to follow her excellent hosting. Check out photos of her, and the video of her performing:
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Keke Palmer performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at the Skyline Drive-In, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Keke Palmer speaks onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at the Skyline Drive-In, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Keke Palmer performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at the Skyline Drive-In, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Keke Palmer performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at the Skyline Drive-In, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Keke Palmer speaks onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at the Skyline Drive-In, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)