All the energy in the world was what Keke Palmer brought to her duties as the host of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

And she did something unprecedented, even: she performed!

Keke did a special host performance, singing: Walked in the VMAs looking like a snack/when I’m done hosting it you can have it back.

Tbh, it’ll be hard to follow her excellent hosting. Check out photos of her, and the video of her performing: