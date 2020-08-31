Connect with us

Events

Keke Palmer was the Host with the Most (& She Was Fine!) at the MTV VMAs

BN TV Events Music

The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas & all the Performances at the MTV VMAs

Events Music Scoop

Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS are Winners at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards | #VMAs

Events

Enjoy the Best of Nigerian Fashion + Exciting Online Shopping Experience at The Virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful | Aug 28th - 30th

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

Kiki Osibanjo, Taaoma, Kumi Jumi get Nominated for the 5th Edition of Nigeria's #25Under25 Awards

Events

This August, Get Ready for an Exciting Weekend at the Virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful | August 28th-30th

Events Promotions

Impact Hub: How Will Your Business Survive COVID-19? 

Events Promotions

Register to give your Products a Global Reach at the Free Export Webinar by Keyme

Events Promotions

The Wise Fund presents Reunity™: The Pan-African Women’s Philanthropy Network Summit, A Global Black Philanthropy Month Women’s Celebration | August 29th

Events

Keke Palmer was the Host with the Most (& She Was Fine!) at the MTV VMAs

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Keke Palmer attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

All the energy in the world was what Keke Palmer brought to her duties as the host of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

And she did something unprecedented, even: she performed!

Keke did a special host performance, singing: Walked in the VMAs looking like a snack/when I’m done hosting it you can have it back.

Tbh, it’ll be hard to follow her excellent hosting. Check out photos of her, and the video of her performing:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Keke Palmer performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at the Skyline Drive-In, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Keke Palmer speaks onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at the Skyline Drive-In, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Keke Palmer performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at the Skyline Drive-In, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Keke Palmer performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at the Skyline Drive-In, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Keke Palmer speaks onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at the Skyline Drive-In, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Chinenye Opeodu: Learn to Enjoy Every Day of Your Life

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Advertisement
css.php