BNxBBNaija5: Let’s Take You Through How Much the Lockdown Housemates Have Won So Far

It’s been six weeks in the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown house and as expected, a lot has gone down. From friendships, relationships and all sorts of ‘ships to Saturday night parties, Thursday wager challenges, Monday Head of House challenges, Friday Arena Games and the many daily tasks sponsored by the various sponsors of the reality TV show

From the initial twenty contestants who began the game, six people have been evicted leaving fourteen contestants to the race for 85Million Naira worth of prizes. Aside the grand price, there are many other prizes to be won and the housemates have relentlessly put in their best into each task to ensure they win as many items as possible during their stay in Big Brother’s House.

For some housemates, these tasks come in as compensation. They may not win the 85million Naira so they might as well win the other things they can.

The Flutterwave Challenge

The first win in the house was bagged by Tochi, Tolanibaj, Erica, Kiddwaya and Brighto (Team KEBT Naturals) courtesy of Flutterwave.

For the task, the Housemates were required to form 4 teams consisting of Team KEBT Naturals, Team EVON which included Eric, Vee, Ozo and Neo. Team Glow Up was represented by Prince, Lucy, Nengi, Dorathy and Praise. Finally, Trickytee, Laycon, Kaisha and Wathoni made up Team Beautiful Stores.

The task was divided into phases and spread across the day. The first phase required each group to present a two minutes advertisement campaign. After the first phase, Team KEBT Naturals and Team EVON moved on to the final phase.

This time, both teams were given five minutes to present an advertisement campaign which includes a short catchy tune, and Team KEBT Naturals finally emerged winners of the task. They were rewarded with 50 Betway coins each.

The Dulux Challenge

The next Prize win of Two Million Naira for the Lockdown season was bagged by Kiddwaya, Erica, Nengi, Dorathy, Lucy, Brighto, Trickytee, Kaisha and Tochi (Team Cornish Dawn), courtesy of Dulux Nigeria.

The Lockdown Housemates were challenged to design a contemporary ante room for a busy female professional who loves art, bold styles and colours, and wants her visitors to feel warm and welcomed. Housemates were divided into two teams – Team Lunar Falls (Ozo, Tolanibaj, Neo, Vee, Laycon, Eric, Prince, Wathoni and Praise) and Team Cornish Dawn.

Dulux Nigeria provided them with every material they needed, from Dulux paints and paint brushes to aprons, throw pillows, cardboard for the mood boards, vases and many more. Team Lunar Falls was headed by Ozo while Team Cornish Dawn was headed by Kiddwaya. The Housemates got to painting and after two hours, the buzzer went off and each team lead was given an opportunity to talk about the strategies used to achieve their task.

Finally, Big Brother announced the winning team to be Team Cornish Dawn, with 89 points which put them 6points ahead of Team Lunar Falls. Team Cornish Dawn was rewarded with a prize of Two Million Naira and some Dulux paints.

The Patricia Challenge

Up next was the prize of a Bitcoin worth $500 and it went to Nengi, Kiddwaya, Tochi, Erica, Tolanibaj, Ozo, Trickytee, Neo, Laycon, Wathino, Vee, Prince, Dorathy, Lucy, Brighto, Kaisha, Eric and Praise. Yes! Every Housemate in the BBNaija Lockdown house on that day was a winner.

Housemates were shared into six teams of three members each, and faced off in a series of charades, quizzes, and jingles. After trying their best to be the team with the highest points, they all got a reward of a Bitcoin each worth $500, courtesy of Patricia.

The Guinness Smooth Hunt

The Guinness Smooth hunt brought another prize of 3 million naira to the Lockdown house, courtesy of Guinness. The Housemates were divided into two groups:

Team Barley consisted of Lucy, Erica, Kiddwaya, Brighto, Trikytee, Vee, Laycon and Kaisha.

Team Hops included Praise, Dorathy, Ozo, Neo, Wathoni, Tolanibaj, Prince and Nengi.

Housemates had two tasks and the first one was a photography session. Competing for a total of 100 points, the housemates played five games worth 20 points each for the second Guinness smooth task. The five games included a foosball challenge, the Guinness smooth stack, the Guinness Smooth Goal, TIC TAC Smooth and Guinness Smooth Charade.

In the end, it was a win for both teams as Team Hops won the photography session and received a sum of One Million Naira, while Team Barley won the game session and received the sum of Two Million Naira.

The Oppo Mobile Challenge

Then came the hilarious Oppo Challenge which had the Lockdown geng playing musical chairs and a Charade task. The musical chairs helped divide the housemates into 8 teams, each consisting of a male and a female. The teams then proceeded to play the game of Charades with numerous hits and misses. After two rounds, the portion of the game was done and the housemates rounded off with the following scores :

Team 1 – Neo and Lucy: 20

Team 2 – Ozo and Wathoni : 0

Team 3 – Kaisha and Prince: 0

Team 4 – Kiddwaya and Dorathy: 20

Team 5 – Erica and Praise: 35

Team 6 – Tolanibaj and Brighto: 0

Team 7 – Vee and Laycon: 15

Team 8 – Nengi and Trikytee: 0

Obviously, Team 5 which consisted of Erica and Praise earned the victory spot for this one and were each rewarded with $500 and Oppo phones, courtesy of Oppo Nigeria.

The Travel Based Task

This Travel Beta task took things to another level and brought a win for Tolanibaj, Prince, Nengi, Ozo Vee, Wathoni, Laycon and Brighto. To get the game going, the Housemates were divided into 4 teams named after iconic destinations in Nigeria:

Ijesha Waterfall: Kiddwaya, Erica and Praise.

Calabar Canivayl: Vee, Wathoni, Laycon and Brighto.

Abuja: Prince, Nengi, Ozo and Tolanibaj.

Obudu: Kaisha, Trickytee, Neo and Lucy.

Each team played two games. The first was a crossword puzzle with blank spaces on the puzzle to be filled were 22 cities and states in Nigeria. Team Calabar Carnival completed this task way before the allotted one hour and won this round. They were rewarded with One Million Naira.

The next game was a commercial. The teams had to create a commercial for Travel Beta which was at least five minutes long and showcased all the services Travel Beta provides creatively and colorfully. This part of the task was convincingly won by team Abuja and they were also rewarded with a One Million Naira and an extra prize of an all-expenses-paid trip to Abuja was added, Courtesy of Travel Beta.

The Airtel Musical Presentation

Then came another win for Nengi, Laycon, Vee and Tolanibaj, courtesy of Airtel Nigeria.

As a way of promoting the *444# code, Airtel created a unique and lively song for the product. The Airtel musical presentation required the housemates to further entrench the song in the minds of the populace by simply creating their own rendition of the song. They were shared into four groups:

Team 1: Dorathy, Neo, Ozo and Wathoni.

Team 2: Kiddwaya, Trickytee and Erica.

Team 3: Praise, Prince, Lucy and Brighto.

Team 4: Vee, Nengi, Laycon and Tolanibaj.

The housemates took turns to deliver their musical presentations and team 4 finally won the prize of two million Naira, which will provide materials worth the amount to any charity cause of their choice.

The Ekulo Challenge

Another task we couldn’t got enough of was the Ekulo task courtesy of Hawaii Nigeria, and the wins went to Laycon, Nengi, Praise, Prince and Wathoni.

For this challenge the Housemates were given two tasks and shared into three teams:

Team Papaya: Ozo, Dorathy, Neo, Tolanibaj and Trickytee.

Team Gold: Kiddwaya, Erica, Lucy, Vee and Brighto.

Team Carrot: Laycon, Nengi, Praise, Prince and Wathoni.

They had one hour to put together a one minute song on the soap variant they represented and it was interesting watching them entertain us with their serenading voices. For the second task, three games were set up in the Arena for each team: sack race, stack it up, and bucket splash. To begin with the games, the Housemates were instructed to move into the Arena for the ‘Stack It Up’ game.

At the end of the game, this was the final score for each team: Team Papaya – 61 points, Team Gold – 53 points and Team Carrot – 65 points.

Team carrot emerged the winners and were rewarded with Two Million Naira courtesy of Hawaii Nigeria. The Lockdown housemates were also given a box of Hawaii products each, which was met with gratitude and smiles.

The Power of Being Cool Challenge

For this task, the wins went to Vee, Erica, Ozo, Laycon, Brighto, Dorathy, Nengi and Praise, courtesy of Tom Tom Nigeria

The housemates were required to create a powerful jingle that demonstrated the Power of being Cool by Tom Tom. Their first task was to create a musical piece through the provision of instrumentals which would be played through the House at random within 3 Hours. Next, the Housemates were required to come up with and deliver epic choreography performances. Again, the Housemates were divided into four teams:

Team Tom Tom classic: Brighto, Dorathy, Nengi, Praise.

Team Cool With Zing: Vee, Erica, Ozo, Laycon.

Team Tom Tom Fresh Lime: Tolanibaj, Trickytee, Neo.

Team Power of Cool: Prince, Lucy, Wathoni, Kiddwaya.

After much show of talent and will to win, Team Tom Tom classic and Team Cool With Zing emerged the winners and each group was rewarded with the price of 1 Million Naira.

Share Your Style Cooking Challenge

This next task had the Housemates not only doing one of their favorite things in the BBNaija House – cooking Indomie, but also smiling to the bank with 4 million Naira, courtesy of Indomie Nigeria. After getting paired for the Task, each pair was asked to exchange their special ingredients with their partners and cook using the ingredients exchanged. Each batch made up of two pairs of Housemates had 30 minutes to make their meals and they hurried to make sure their meals were ready before the buzzer went off.

Batch one consisting of Kiddwaya, Wathoni, Neo and Erica went first. Batch two consisted of Lucy, Ozo, Tolanibaj and Trickytee. Prince, Nengi, Dorathy and Laycon made up batch three while Vee and Brighto made up the last batch. After each performance, housemates were asked to rate their partners meal on a scorecard.

Impressed by their exceptional performance, Biggie awarded them all the cash prize of 4 million Naira courtesy of Indomie. Each team got a total of 570,000 Naira, but the twist was the sharing formulae. The scores given to each partner was reversed so each housemate now had the score they gave their partners while their partners had the score they gave them. The prize money was then shared based on their respective scores. Talk about getting paid for doing what you love.

Pepsi Musical Performance Challenge

This task left Ozo and Trickytee with One Million Naira each, courtesy of Pepsi Nigeria.

Similar to some of the previous tasks, housemates were required to partake in this task in pairs. There were seven teams in total and to determine who their teammates were, they had to all participate in a quick game. A box was provided for the House; taking turns, each of the Housemates had to pick one card from the box without looking inside. Housemates who picked identical numbers automatically became teammates for the day. This was how the housemates were paired:

Team Pepsi Davido: Dorathy and Brighto

Team Pepsi Cuppy: Lucy and Kiddwaya

Team Pepsi Burna: Neo and Erica

Team Pepsi Spinall: Tolanibaj and Vee

Team Pepsi Tekno: Ozo and Trickytee

Team Pepsi Tiwa: Prince and Nengi

Team Pepsi Wizkid: Wathoni and Laycon

Once the teams had been formed, The housemates participated in a Jigsaw Challenge and Team Tiwa (Nengi and Prince) emerged winners and got rewarded with 500,000 Naira and a trip to Dubai for the One Africa Music Fest.

The next Task was to uncover their team names and the artiste that each team were to represent in the musical performance Task. Having formed the teams and uncovered their team’s ambassadors, the Housemates were introduced to the next phase of the Task. The major Task was to put up a grand performance of one of their team ambassador’s songs.

At the end of the task, Team Tekno emerged winners of One Million Naira for each teammate and a trip to Dubai for the One Africa Music Fest..

The Kuda Break Free Games

Neo, Tolanibaj, Trickytee, Dorathy and Prince took the price for this one. This task was divided into two exciting activities. The first part was called the Break Free Skit while the second was the Break Free Game.

The Housemates had to first divide themselves into three groups named.

Team Free Bank Transfers: Lucy, Laycon, Nengi and Ozo.

Team No Funny Charges: Erica, Vee, Brighto, Wathoni and Kiddwaya.

Team Free ATM Card: Trickytee, Tolanibaj, Neo, Dorathy and Prince.

Each Housemate was given a personalized backpack containing their Kuda Bank merchandise and outfits which they had to wear before they prepared for the Task. At the end of the day, Team Free ATM Card emerged as the winners and were rewarded with 1 million naira. The best part was, the other housemates were also given the total sum of One Million Naira to share equally amongst themselves, courtesy of Kuda Nigeria.

The Revolution Properties Challenge

This win went to Dorathy, Ozo, Neo, Wathoni, Laycon, Vee, Nengi and Tolanibaj, Courtesy of Revolution Plus Properties.

For this Task, the Housemates were given cards bearing the names of the 20 estates owned by Revolution Properties and given15 minutes to memorize their names and locations. Each team nominated one member as their representative for the crossword puzzle. The representatives were given 60 seconds to find a property name on the puzzle and circle it. Once that was done the team had 10 seconds to name the location of the property. Each team was given four chances to play a round, which meant that 16 rounds were played in total.

When the dust had settled and the smoke had cleared the scores from the first round were :

Team Hilcrest: Dorathy, Ozo, Neo and Wathoni – 100

Team Victoria’s Courts and Gardens: Laycon, Vee, Nengi and Tolanibaj – 100

Flourish Residences: Lucy Prince and Brighto – 50

Team Grandeur: Erica, Kiddwaya and Trickytee – 25

Part two of the Revolution Properties Task came in and the Housemates were challenged with the very real Task of creating a 3D structure out of cards, which they soon realized was very difficult in the garden. The Task was simple, take a look at the image of your estate’s gate, and recreate it, with the poker cards provided.

In the end, Team Hilcrest and Team Victoria’s Courts and Gardens took home the prize of One Million Naira each, courtesy of Revolution Plus Properties Nigeria.

Everyone is a winner after all!

As it stands, this is approximately how much the BBNaija Lockdown Housemates have won in Big Brother’s House: