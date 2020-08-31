VMAs: Lady Gaga said Wear a Face Mask... but Make it FASHION!

Lady Gaga wore no less than seven fantastic masks at the Video Music Awards: She came prepared in all of her glory.
Not only did she bag multiple awards, but also she delivered an electrifying performance alongside Ariana Grande. Because, well, who better than Lady Gaga to see pandemic restrictions and turn them into an opportunity?
“Just because we’re separated right now, and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know a Renaissance is coming,” she said during her final acceptance speech. “Stay safe, speak your mind, and I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask — it’s a sign of respect.”
One mask obviously wasn’t enough. When next you need to rock a face mask to an event, ensure to make it ‘Gaga’.
Check on it!
Look 1
UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been digitally altered.) Lady Gaga poses with her awards during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
Look 2
UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga accepts the MTV Tricon Award onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
Look 4
UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been digitally altered.) Lady Gaga performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga accepts the Song of the Year award for “Rain on Me” onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
Look 6
UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga accepts the Best Collaboration award for “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
