Connect with us

Music Scoop

#VMAs: Lady Gaga said Wear a Face Mask... but Make it FASHION!

BN TV Events Music

The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas & all the Performances at the MTV VMAs

Events Music Scoop

Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS are Winners at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards | #VMAs

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Here's a New Episode of “Sol Family" - Sauti Sol’s Reality Show

Music

This Live Performance by Töme is Just As Awesome as Expected!

Music

New Music: Emiboy feat. Teni - I Go Pay

Music

New EP: Victony & MainlandBlockParty - Saturn

BN TV Music

TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship "Come Alive" with Folabi Nuel is so Reviving

Music

New Video: Fuse ODG - Libation

BN TV Music

Press Shoot, Promoting "Twice As Tall" & Unwinding With a Movie! Vogue Walks us Through A Day in the Life of Burna Boy

Music

#VMAs: Lady Gaga said Wear a Face Mask… but Make it FASHION!

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Lady Gaga wore no less than seven fantastic masks at the Video Music Awards: She came prepared in all of her glory.

Not only did she bag multiple awards, but also she delivered an electrifying performance alongside Ariana Grande. Because, well, who better than Lady Gaga to see pandemic restrictions and turn them into an opportunity?

“Just because we’re separated right now, and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know a Renaissance is coming,” she said during her final acceptance speech. “Stay safe, speak your mind, and I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask — it’s a sign of respect.”

One mask obviously wasn’t enough. When next you need to rock a face mask to an event, ensure to make it ‘Gaga’.

Check on it!

Look 1

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been digitally altered.) Lady Gaga poses with her awards during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been digitally altered.) Lady Gaga poses with her awards during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

Look 2

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga accepts the MTV Tricon Award onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga accepts the MTV Tricon Award onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

Look 3

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

 

Look 4

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been digitally altered.) Lady Gaga performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been digitally altered.) Lady Gaga performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

Look 5

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga accepts the Song of the Year award for “Rain on Me” onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga accepts the Song of the Year award for “Rain on Me” onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

 

Look 6

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga accepts the Best Collaboration award for “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga accepts the Best Collaboration award for “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

Look 7

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

Check out her performance:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Chinenye Opeodu: Learn to Enjoy Every Day of Your Life

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Advertisement
css.php