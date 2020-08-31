“You’ll Always Be Our King” – Watch Marvel Studios’ Special Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Marvel Studios has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away after battling cancer. The tribute shows Chadwick Boseman’s journey and it was an emotional one that pulled at fans’ heartstrings.

“In African cultures we often refer to loved ones that have passed on as ancestors. Sometimes you are genetically related. Sometimes you are not,” the statement on Marvel Studios’ website reads.

I had the privilege of directing scenes of Chad’s character, T’Challa, communicating with the ancestors of Wakanda. We were in Atlanta, in an abandoned warehouse, with bluescreens, and massive movie lights, but Chad’s performance made it feel real. I think it was because from the time that I met him, the ancestors spoke through him. It’s no secret to me now how he was able to skillfully portray some of our most notable ones. I had no doubt that he would live on and continue to bless us with more. But it is with a heavy heart and a sense of deep gratitude to have ever been in his presence, that I have to reckon with the fact that Chad is an ancestor now. And I know that he will watch over us, until we meet again.

In the video, Kevin Feige, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Ryan Coogler, Michael B Jordan, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson among others talk about Chadwick Boseman.

Towards the end of the video, we get to hear Boseman sharing his experience of playing the character and how extraordinary it was for him to be part of a film that meant so much to so many people. “I kept asking myself, is it valuable in this climate… I think it is.. it gives people hope,” says Boseman in the video.

“You will always be our King,” the caption reads.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

You will always be our King.

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios) on

