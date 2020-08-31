Connect with us

BN TV Events Music

The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas & all the Performances at the MTV VMAs

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"You'll Always Be Our King" - Watch Marvel Studios' Special Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

BN TV

It's a Naming Ceremony for Regina Daniels' Baby on this Episode of "Our Circle"

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Here's a New Episode of “Sol Family" - Sauti Sol’s Reality Show

BN TV

You Need to See this Hilarious Vlog of Ini Dima-Okojie & Her Mum Pranking Her Friends

BN TV

Now Here’s a King Prawn Fried Rice Recipe from The Kitchen Muse You Can Try Out this Week

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

5 Times Chadwick Boseman Inspired Us With Pearls of Wisdom While Battling Cancer

BN TV Music

TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship "Come Alive" with Folabi Nuel is so Reviving

BN TV

Something Different for Breakfast? Why Not Try Sisi Jemimah’s Akara Recipe

BN TV

Give Your Taste Buds a Treat this Weekend with Sisi Yemmie's Premium Banga Soup Recipe

BN TV

The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas & all the Performances at the MTV VMAs

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: The Weeknd performs at Edge at Hudson Yards for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

Some of us may have wondered: how would the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), known for its epic performances, fare in a socially distanced world.

Well, not bad at all! In fact, the performances of the 2020 VMAs were particularly epic, with all the artists fashioning stages out of their backyards or even the Empire State Building. These virtual but live performances had all the pros of live ones, but even more on offer.

Who knew the pandemic would only make stage performances better?

From Chloe x Halle (who have consistently given us the best quarantine performances) to The Weeknd who opened the show & BTS with their global following: here are the performances that blew our minds:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Chinenye Opeodu: Learn to Enjoy Every Day of Your Life

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Advertisement
css.php