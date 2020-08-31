BN TV
The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas & all the Performances at the MTV VMAs
Some of us may have wondered: how would the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), known for its epic performances, fare in a socially distanced world.
Well, not bad at all! In fact, the performances of the 2020 VMAs were particularly epic, with all the artists fashioning stages out of their backyards or even the Empire State Building. These virtual but live performances had all the pros of live ones, but even more on offer.
Who knew the pandemic would only make stage performances better?
From Chloe x Halle (who have consistently given us the best quarantine performances) to The Weeknd who opened the show & BTS with their global following: here are the performances that blew our minds:
How amazing was @chloexhalle's VMA Pre-Show Performance! ✨ #GirlPower @seeher2020 #seeherhearher pic.twitter.com/SV3aeZrDPz
— MTV (@MTV) August 30, 2020
🎶 I said, OOOOH, I'm blinded by the lights 🎶 Now THAT is how you open a show,!!👏 @theweeknd #VMAs pic.twitter.com/WbUBsz0Yrk
— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020
How powerful was @DaBabyDaBaby's performance?!🔥 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/YwzuNYk2rR
— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020
Our girl @MileyCyrus has us all gazing at the #MidnightSky tonight! #VMAs 🔭✨ pic.twitter.com/7UVmPix1My
— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020
Still dancing to @maluma's performance 🔥 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/8Bqga7WUsb
— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020
I am SPEECHLESS after @BTS_twt’s explosive #VMA performance of #Dynamite!! 💜 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qj14AYTzfD
— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020
.@ladygaga took us on a JOURNEY through #CHROMATICA with this incredible #VMA performance! 💖 pic.twitter.com/jBjaUpZtfG
— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020
.@DojaCat's #VMA performance was OUT OF THIS WORLD, if I do ~say so~ myself. 💫 pic.twitter.com/guxE0ARXCp
— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020
What a great way to close out tonight's #VMAs! #BlackEyedPeas (@bep's) killed it!🔥 pic.twitter.com/334FkwOpgL
— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020