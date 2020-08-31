The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas & all the Performances at the MTV VMAs

Some of us may have wondered: how would the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), known for its epic performances, fare in a socially distanced world.

Well, not bad at all! In fact, the performances of the 2020 VMAs were particularly epic, with all the artists fashioning stages out of their backyards or even the Empire State Building. These virtual but live performances had all the pros of live ones, but even more on offer.

Who knew the pandemic would only make stage performances better?

From Chloe x Halle (who have consistently given us the best quarantine performances) to The Weeknd who opened the show & BTS with their global following: here are the performances that blew our minds: