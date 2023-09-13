Standout Looks at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, celebrating the entertainment industry’s biggest names and marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Nicki Minaj, the host, made a striking entrance in a custom Chantilly gown by Dolce & Gabbana with intricate lace detailing. Cardi B, styled by Kollin Carter, turned heads in a custom DILARA ensemble. Megan Thee Stallion wowed in a sheer tulle corset gown by Brandon Blackwood, paired with exquisite Jacob & Co. jewellery. Other notable appearances included Doja Cat in a spider net-inspired gown, JT of City Girls in a captivating Mirror Palais corset gown, and Mary J. Blige looked stunning in an all-black Albina Dylas gown.

These were some of the standout looks at the MTV Video Music Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Getty Images Entertainment (@gettyentertainment)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Getty Images Entertainment (@gettyentertainment)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Getty Images Entertainment (@gettyentertainment)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Getty Images Entertainment (@gettyentertainment)