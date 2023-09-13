Connect with us

Standout Looks at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Photography: @sterlingpics

The MTV Video Music Awards took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, celebrating the entertainment industry’s biggest names and marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Nicki Minaj, the host, made a striking entrance in a custom Chantilly gown by Dolce & Gabbana with intricate lace detailing. Cardi B, styled by Kollin Carter, turned heads in a custom DILARA ensemble. Megan Thee Stallion wowed in a sheer tulle corset gown by Brandon Blackwood, paired with exquisite Jacob & Co. jewellery. Other notable appearances included Doja Cat in a spider net-inspired gown, JT of City Girls in a captivating Mirror Palais corset gown, and Mary J. Blige looked stunning in an all-black Albina Dylas gown.

These were some of the standout looks at the MTV Video Music Awards.

 

