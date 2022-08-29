Connect with us

How Nicki Minaj, Lizzo & Lil Nas X Pulled Up to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Bose Ogulu, Obi Asika & Ayo Shonaiya make TurnTable's 'Top 30 Music Executives of H1 2022' List

Spotify Hosted a Full-Day Event to Celebrate Culture-Shifters, Innovators & Tastemakers in Lagos

Lizzo, Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Win Big at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards | See Winners List

Olakira performs his newly released single “Polongo” on Echoo Room | Watch

MAD Solutions: The Music distribution company providing African artists with a Global Reach

Watch Dunnie & Major AJ in this Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

New Video: Waje feat. Tiwa Savage - All Day

New EP: Kolaboy - Kola From The East

M.I Abaga Shares New Video for "The Guy"

The music and pop culture stars got together to celebrate the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

As the brightest celebs walked the red carpet, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and others showed off their finest outfits, creating fashion moments. From Taylor Swift’s dazzling entrance in her Oscar de la Renta creation to Lizzo’s eye-catching, billowing blue-black Jean Paul Gaultier gown, these are the stars we spotted on the red carpet.

Lizzo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Kamie Crawford

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EBONY (@ebonymagazine)

Chloe Bailey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Lil Nas X

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MONTERO (@lilnasx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

LL Cool J

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LL COOL J (@llcoolj)

Shenseea

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHENYENG 🐉 (@shenseea)

Young Dylan

Khalid

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Taylor Swift

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorvibess)

Nicki Minaj

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Jack Harlow

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jackharlow

