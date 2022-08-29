Music
How Nicki Minaj, Lizzo & Lil Nas X Pulled Up to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
The music and pop culture stars got together to celebrate the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
As the brightest celebs walked the red carpet, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and others showed off their finest outfits, creating fashion moments. From Taylor Swift’s dazzling entrance in her Oscar de la Renta creation to Lizzo’s eye-catching, billowing blue-black Jean Paul Gaultier gown, these are the stars we spotted on the red carpet.
Lizzo
Kamie Crawford
Chloe Bailey
Lil Nas X
LL Cool J
Shenseea
Young Dylan
Khalid
Taylor Swift
Nicki Minaj
Jack Harlow
