How Nicki Minaj, Lizzo & Lil Nas X Pulled Up to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

The music and pop culture stars got together to celebrate the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

As the brightest celebs walked the red carpet, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and others showed off their finest outfits, creating fashion moments. From Taylor Swift’s dazzling entrance in her Oscar de la Renta creation to Lizzo’s eye-catching, billowing blue-black Jean Paul Gaultier gown, these are the stars we spotted on the red carpet.

Lizzo

Kamie Crawford

Chloe Bailey

Lil Nas X

LL Cool J

Shenseea

Young Dylan

Khalid

Taylor Swift

Nicki Minaj

Jack Harlow