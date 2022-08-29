Connect with us

Linda Osifo is the New Ambassador for Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF)

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF) has appointed Linda Osifo as its ambassador.

The event, which is set to take place between September 1 and 4, 2022, aims to revitalise the state’s film sector and reestablish it as a prime site for film and television projects.

“This film festival—the first of its kind, has come at the right time in entrenching the Benin roots in the film industry, and what better way to kickstart this, if not with our very own Linda Osifo, who’s an exceptional talent in the industry to represent this event,” said Ukinebo Dare, Managing Director of Edo State Skills Development Agency, EdoJobs.

Linda Osifo, who has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the Nollywood business, has been in several hit films, including “Hidden Truth,” “Merry Men 2,” “Life As It Is,” “Son Of Mercy,” “Lemonade,” “Tanwa Savage,” “A Naija Christmas,” and many more.

The actress with a big heart recently got an award as one of the 40 UNDER 40 CEOs in Nigeria. This was in honour of her good deeds in supporting and enabling e-learning in Nigeria through her LAO Foundation, which stands for “Love and Oneness” and was started in 2020 because she wanted to end poverty and illiteracy in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

The talented actress and philanthropist will also be hosting the 2022 African Industrial and Development Awards (AIDA) on September 9, 2022, at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja. The event is being put on by Dotmount Communications in partnership with The Times of Jerusalem, Associated Press, and Yahoo Finance, with support from CNN.

Related Topics:

