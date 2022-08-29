Connect with us

Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth Showed Us Why They Call Their Daughter Eleora 'Boss Baby'

Bose Ogulu, Obi Asika & Ayo Shonaiya make TurnTable's 'Top 30 Music Executives of H1 2022' List

#BNxBBNaija7: 10 Questions with… Pharmsavi

Linda Osifo is the New Ambassador for Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF)

How Nicki Minaj, Lizzo & Lil Nas X Pulled Up to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Spotify Hosted a Full-Day Event to Celebrate Culture-Shifters, Innovators & Tastemakers in Lagos

Get to Know Kess a Little More in this '10 Questions With…' Episode

Lizzo, Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Win Big at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards | See Winners List

Thrill Digital is on a Mission to Revolutionise Fashion in the Digital World

#BNxBBNaija7: Fake #BBNaijaLevelUp Housemate Modella Has Been Evicted!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Toyin Lawani, a prominent figure in the fashion industry, and her singer/photographer husband, Segun Wealth, recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Eleora.

The proud parents showed us that their baby girl is a boss baby and a mini-fashionista.

“I don’t even know how she’s not even one yet and she’s got super pozes,” Toyin wrote on Instagram. “See why we call Her Boss Baby. Let’s celebrate a King today at one @kingtinukeleora #BOSSBABYELEORAT1.”

Toyin and Segun, who married in June 2021, announced the birth of their daughter in August 2021.

See photos of boss baby Eleora below:

Credits:
Styled by: @tiannahsplacempire
Photography: @segun_wealth

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

