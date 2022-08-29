Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth Showed Us Why They Call Their Daughter Eleora ‘Boss Baby’

Toyin Lawani, a prominent figure in the fashion industry, and her singer/photographer husband, Segun Wealth, recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Eleora.

The proud parents showed us that their baby girl is a boss baby and a mini-fashionista.

“I don’t even know how she’s not even one yet and she’s got super pozes,” Toyin wrote on Instagram. “See why we call Her Boss Baby. Let’s celebrate a King today at one @kingtinukeleora #BOSSBABYELEORAT1.”

Toyin and Segun, who married in June 2021, announced the birth of their daughter in August 2021.

See photos of boss baby Eleora below:

Credits:

Styled by: @tiannahsplacempire

Photography: @segun_wealth