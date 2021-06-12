First Look at Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth’s Traditional Wedding | #TheArtistAndHisMuse2021

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Today is all about love for the amazing fashion designer and entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, and her sweetheart, Segun Wealth.

The fashion designer, Toyin Lawani tied the knot to the love of her life, Segun Wealth and you can honestly feel the love from their first photos. The chemistry, heat, and of course heavy fashion statements coming from this wedding ceremony is breathtaking.

You should see their pre-wedding photos and Aso Ebi guests from the wedding.

Check them out:

Photo Credit: @tiannahsplacempire | @mofebamuyiwa

