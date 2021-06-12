Events
#TheArtistAndHisMuse2021: All the #AsoEbiBella Guests at Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth’s Traditional Wedding
Stunning fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani tied the knot with her singer/photographer sweetheart, Segun Wealth, on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
On Valentine’s Day, Feburary 14, 2021 Toyin shared the happy news of her engagement on Instagram.
Spotted at the wedding all decked out in their Aso-Ebi were Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Sir Dee, Toyin Abraham, Pretty Mike and so many others.
Check out the photos below.
Iyabo Ojo
Layole Oyatogun
Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe & Iyabo Ojo
Thelma
Anita Joseph & Fisayo Michael Olagunju
Princess Lisa Omorodion
BamBam
Lola OJ
Dabota Lawson
Eniola Badmus
Pretty Mike
IK Ogbonna
Sir Dee
Frodd
Alexx Ekubo, Yomi Makun and IK Ogbonna
Videos:
Photo Credit: #TheArtistAndHisMuse2021