#TheArtistAndHisMuse2021: All the #AsoEbiBella Guests at Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth's Traditional Wedding

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Stunning fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani tied the knot with her singer/photographer sweetheart, Segun Wealth, on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

On Valentine’s Day, Feburary 14, 2021 Toyin shared the happy news of her engagement on Instagram.

Spotted at the wedding all decked out in their Aso-Ebi were Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Sir Dee, Toyin Abraham, Pretty Mike and so many others.

Check out the photos below.

Iyabo Ojo

Layole Oyatogun

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe & Iyabo Ojo

Thelma

Anita Joseph & Fisayo Michael Olagunju

Princess Lisa Omorodion

BamBam

Lola OJ

Dabota Lawson

Eniola Badmus

Pretty Mike

IK Ogbonna

Sir Dee

Frodd

Alexx Ekubo, Yomi Makun and IK Ogbonna

 

Videos:

Photo Credit: #TheArtistAndHisMuse2021

