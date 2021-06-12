BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Time to Relax and Enjoy all Your Favourite Features This Week!

Connect with us

Hey Fam!

It’s a Saturday feeling – vibes, pure chills and all-round excitement. We can let our hair down and truly feel the wind on our face, take a break from the histel and bustle of the week and just have a good time. But there’s something we haven’t mentioned, you can definitely guess what that is – yes, weddings! Love surely is celebrated every day but there’s just gotta be something special about this day that makes it the “unofficial official” day for weddings! 😍

At BellaNaija Weddings, you already know everything that has to do with love and weddings, have our soft spots so as beautiful couples all over the globe say their “I do’s”, we join in their celebration. This celebration surely goes on with us as every day brings new beautiful love stories, amazing wedding photos, wedding inspos and all things, romance, love and weddings. This week was also no exception. So, if you’re a sucker for love like us, you should absolutely head over now to www.bellanaijaweddings.com. If you’ve missed any feature this week, well that’s why we’re here.

Enjoy a recap of all your favourite features this week below. Click on each title link for more on each story. Of course, you’re welcome! 😉

#TheLavaUnion White Wedding was Indeed a Lituation!

Vanessa & Larry’s Traditional Wedding Was all Shades of Colour, Beauty & Fun!

All Thanks to a Mutual Friend, Funto & Dapo Are Now Set for Their Forever Journey

Feel Every Bit of Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth’s #TheArtistanHisMuse2021 Pre-wedding Shoot

This Vintage Asooke Is a Classic Head-turner For Every Yoruba Bride-to-be!!

Serve Premium Vibes on Your Trad With This Igbo Beauty Look

Make it Bright & Dazzling on Your Trad With This Yellow Asooke

You’d Definitely Get Heads Turning on Your Trad With This Beauty Look

These Newlyweds at their Thanksgiving Will Have You Deep in Your Feelings

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

