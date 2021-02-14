Toyin Lawani Got the Perfect Valentine’s Gift- She’s Engaged

Connect with us

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Toyin Lawani got the perfect Valentine’s gift, a proposal and engagement ring.

The celebrity stylist and designer shared this beautiful video on her Instagram and everything about it is just so beautiful.

She wrote: “Officially Mrs Adebayo wouldn’t have had it another way, cause he’s my Best friend and Creative partner, we work so well together. He planned this with my personal assistant and friends @gloayoade and @prettydammy2″.  “Like he planned makeup, videography ah etc and kept saying babe let’s go for dinner, I’m like I don’t feel Iike, I should have known something was up. The king of all Queens is Taken”.

Watch the sweet moment below:

