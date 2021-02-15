How Everyone is Reacting to Olakunle Churchill’s Birthday Message to Rosaline Meurer

It’s Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer‘s birthday and to celebrate the star, businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill shared two posts on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday with sweet words. He appreciated her for being his “bedrock” during hard times when “depression would have taken the better part of me”.

Churchill ended his first post stating, “Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Age with grace, l have got your back 247 by the special grace of God🙏🙏”

A special sunrise, on this precious day, a great woman was born.

During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock.

When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me.

When I thought I lost it all, you encouraged me to hope on God that he will give me back all l have lost.

Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Age with grace, l have got your back 247 by the special grace of God🙏🙏

Churchill also shared another photo of Rosey which he captioned “May God bless you today on your birthday and every day after. May you be comforted by His presence in your life. You have brought so much happiness, laughter, and wisdom into our life. Raising a glass in celebration of you, and sending many best wishes for your birthday.#twoyearsandstronger”

Commenting on Churchill’s posts, Meurer wrote, “Aww thank you so much. I appreciate you always. We thank God and I’ve never doubted you 😉 🙏 ❤️😘”

Now, here’s why everyone is talking about it.

Olakunle Churchill and Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh got married in 2015, had a son and got divorced in 2017. In the period of their divorce, Tonto claimed that her marriage to Churchill was based on “Gross lies/Deceit, Scam & many more Darkness.. I loved the man no one begged me to, I take all the blame!!” She also revealed that Churchill had an affair with Meurer and it caused a stir on social media with some people supporting her while others tagged her several names, as Churchill and Meurer denied the allegations, insisting that they were like brother and sister to each other.

Following Churchill’s birthday message to Rosaline where he tagged her “Mrs Churchill” and used the hashtag “#twoyearsandstronger”, everyone has taken to social media and here’s how they are reacting:

Tonto Dike swore the man was cheating on her with this babe while Tonto and the man were married and they called her a mad drug addict.

Now it’s ‘Mrs Churchill’ 🙃 https://t.co/aaIIhYFZy2 — Chief. (@BadmanSophss) February 15, 2021

“Churchill is like a brother to me”

“He’s my best friend”

“Tonto is just making all of these up” pic.twitter.com/gUMjJ8Ouj7 — anita_vams (@a__vanita) February 15, 2021

Tonto Dikeh was innocent all along. The internet really punished her for what she knows nothing abou. So sad though. — sophia (@90sSophie) February 15, 2021

Rosy Meurer called Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill her brother, and he called her his sister too 😂🤗🤗🤗 Finally they got married in Timbuktu 😋😋 pic.twitter.com/QALpKSRuob — EbubeFavour (@flliqqa) February 15, 2021

Tonto Dikeh back in 2019… they made her seem crazy .. pic.twitter.com/kNlY9Btnko — you (@glitzy_cynthia1) February 15, 2021

Churchill to tonto dike: She call me brother I call her sister too. pic.twitter.com/CLMNACsIx5 — Aku N'Esi Obi Ike #ENFANT DE LA GRACE (@Uzomaka_Kelechi) February 15, 2021

Men will do everything to drive you crazy and then turn around to call you mad. See Tonto now — Lit! (@JusttLit) February 15, 2021

I am happy that she (TONTO) moved past all the negativity that was thrown at her.

People made her look like she was going crazy.

Her video way back said a lot but no one believed her.

There is no way she will cook all that story up. Omo — PoR-Tia (@i_amPortia) February 15, 2021

All these while Tonto wasn't mad, she sensed Rosy meurer intruding on her man & tried to address it, then she was tagged nagging, a psycho & the druggie. when you try to make them see your heartache, u become a nuisance, you bear all sort of deadly titles, time has vindicated her — 𝐌𝕆𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄🔰 (@Mohnice_) February 15, 2021

The joy you feel when you have been vindicated. It may take long but truth will always prevail. And the way God kept blessing that lady.

She didn't even hide. She kept doing her thing believing. Tonto was saying the truth but people choose the one that suits them.. — PoR-Tia (@i_amPortia) February 15, 2021

When God decides to come through for you, your enemies will begin to expose themselves by themselves, they start picking the truth #tonto pic.twitter.com/UsxXRSFkdw — Wanita (@RoyaltyWanita) February 15, 2021

To everyone who called Tonto Dikeh a crazy woman, how far? I was even called crazy for defending her. Oluwa a wa pelu gbo gbo wa o — Elsie Godwin (@ELSiEiSY) February 15, 2021

Photo Credit: @olakunlechurchill