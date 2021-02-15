How Everyone is Reacting to Olakunle Churchill’s Birthday Message to Rosaline Meurer

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer‘s birthday and to celebrate the star, businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill shared two posts on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday with sweet words. He appreciated her for being his “bedrock” during hard times when “depression would have taken the better part of me”.

Churchill ended his first post stating, “Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Age with grace, l have got your back 247 by the special grace of God🙏🙏”

A special sunrise, on this precious day, a great woman was born.
During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock.
When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me.
When I thought I lost it all, you encouraged me to hope on God that he will give me back all l have lost.
Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Age with grace, l have got your back 247 by the special grace of God🙏🙏

Churchill also shared another photo of Rosey which he captioned “May God bless you today on your birthday and every day after. May you be comforted by His presence in your life. You have brought so much happiness, laughter, and wisdom into our life. Raising a glass in celebration of you, and sending many best wishes for your birthday.#twoyearsandstronger”

Commenting on Churchill’s posts, Meurer wrote, “Aww thank you so much. I appreciate you always. We thank God and I’ve never doubted you 😉 🙏 ❤️😘”

Now, here’s why everyone is talking about it.

Olakunle Churchill and Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh got married in 2015, had a son and got divorced in 2017. In the period of their divorce, Tonto claimed that her marriage to Churchill was based on “Gross lies/Deceit, Scam & many more Darkness.. I loved the man no one begged me to, I take all the blame!!” She also revealed that Churchill had an affair with Meurer and it caused a stir on social media with some people supporting her while others tagged her several names, as Churchill and Meurer denied the allegations, insisting that they were like brother and sister to each other.

Following Churchill’s birthday message to Rosaline where he tagged her “Mrs Churchill” and used the hashtag “#twoyearsandstronger”, everyone has taken to social media and here’s how they are reacting:

Photo Credit: @olakunlechurchill

 

